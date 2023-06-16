Should You Be Adding Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Vulcan Steel (ASX:VSL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Vulcan Steel's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Vulcan Steel has grown EPS by 57% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Vulcan Steel remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 35% to NZ$1.1b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Vulcan Steel Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Vulcan Steel shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth NZ$360m. Coming in at 34% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between NZ$642m and NZ$2.6b, like Vulcan Steel, the median CEO pay is around NZ$1.7m.

Vulcan Steel offered total compensation worth NZ$1.3m to its CEO in the year to June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Vulcan Steel Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Vulcan Steel's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Vulcan Steel is worth considering carefully. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Vulcan Steel (3 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

