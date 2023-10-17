Should You Be Adding W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

W.A.G payment solutions' Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. W.A.G payment solutions' EPS shot up from €0.014 to €0.019; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 32%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. W.A.G payment solutions maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to €2.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are W.A.G payment solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that W.A.G payment solutions insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 49% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. €322m That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between €379m and €1.5b, like W.A.G payment solutions, the median CEO pay is around €1.3m.

W.A.G payment solutions' CEO took home a total compensation package of €321k in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add W.A.G payment solutions To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that W.A.G payment solutions has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes W.A.G payment solutions look rather interesting indeed. You still need to take note of risks, for example - W.A.G payment solutions has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

