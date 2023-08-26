Should You Be Adding Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Williams Companies' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Williams Companies has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, Williams Companies' EPS catapulted from US$1.29 to US$2.25, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 75% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Williams Companies' EBIT margins have actually improved by 17.0 percentage points in the last year, to reach 38%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 5.1%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Williams Companies' future EPS 100% free.

Are Williams Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Williams Companies has a market capitalisation of US$42b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$159m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Williams Companies but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Williams Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Williams Companies' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Williams Companies very closely. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Williams Companies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

