Should You Be Adding Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Williams Companies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Williams Companies has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Williams Companies' EPS soared from US$1.64 to US$2.30, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 40%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 25% to 41%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 10%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Williams Companies' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Williams Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Williams Companies, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$171m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.4% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Should You Add Williams Companies To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Williams Companies has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Williams Companies' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Williams Companies.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

