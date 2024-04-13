Should You Be Adding Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Wintrust Financial Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Wintrust Financial's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Wintrust Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Wintrust Financial achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$2.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are Wintrust Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.0b company like Wintrust Financial. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$73m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Wintrust Financial with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$8.2m.

Wintrust Financial's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$4.9m in the year leading up to December 2023. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Wintrust Financial To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Wintrust Financial's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes Wintrust Financial look rather interesting indeed. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Wintrust Financial that you should be aware of.

