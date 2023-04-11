Should You Be Adding XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is XMH Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, XMH Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, XMH Holdings' EPS shot from S$0.012 to S$0.027, over the last year. Year on year growth of 134% is certainly a sight to behold. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of XMH Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 1.5% to 6.2% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

XMH Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$36m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are XMH Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in XMH Holdings in the last 12 months. Even better, though, is that the Chairman & MD, Tin Yeow Tan, bought a whopping S$550k worth of shares, paying about S$0.25 per share, on average. Purchases like this can offer an insight into the faith of the company's management - and it seems to be all positive.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since XMH Holdings insiders own more than a third of the company. To be exact, company insiders hold 65% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$23m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is XMH Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

XMH Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest XMH Holdings belongs near the top of your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with XMH Holdings (at least 2 which are a bit concerning) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

