Should You Be Adding XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like XMH Holdings (SGX:BQF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide XMH Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for XMH Holdings

How Fast Is XMH Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years XMH Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. To the delight of shareholders, XMH Holdings' EPS soared from S$0.027 to S$0.036, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 32%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. XMH Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.0% to 7.6%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

XMH Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$34m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Story continues

Are XMH Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent S$8.2m buying XMH Holdings shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Knowing this, XMH Holdings will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. We also note that it was the Chairman & MD, Tin Yeow Tan, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying S$1.8m for shares at about S$0.35 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that XMH Holdings insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 83% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$28m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Is XMH Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, XMH Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for XMH Holdings (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

The good news is that XMH Holdings is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.