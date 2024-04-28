Should You Be Adding XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for XRF Scientific

How Fast Is XRF Scientific Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that XRF Scientific has managed to grow EPS by 28% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note XRF Scientific achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 17% to AU$57m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since XRF Scientific is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$189m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are XRF Scientific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last year insider at XRF Scientific were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent AU$142k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director David Brown for AU$89k worth of shares, at about AU$1.09 per share.

Story continues

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for XRF Scientific bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold AU$43m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 23% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Does XRF Scientific Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into XRF Scientific's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. If you think XRF Scientific might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

The good news is that XRF Scientific is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of growth-focused companies in AU with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.