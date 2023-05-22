Should You Be Adding XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

XRF Scientific's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, XRF Scientific has grown EPS by 37% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for XRF Scientific remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 39% to AU$49m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

XRF Scientific isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$184m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are XRF Scientific Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months XRF Scientific insiders spent AU$147k more buying shares than they received from selling them. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Director David Brown who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$60k, paying AU$1.18 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that XRF Scientific insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$44m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 24% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is XRF Scientific Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into XRF Scientific's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. If you think XRF Scientific might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

