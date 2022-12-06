U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

Addionics Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Rechargeable Battery Architecture with Its Smart 3D Electrode Technology

·3 min read

The smart 3D Structure extends battery life, capacity, safety, cost, and charging time; increases energy and density; and optimizes existing and future batteries to enhance their performance.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the European battery technology industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Addionics with the 2022 European Battery Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company builds next-gen rechargeable battery architecture for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, and these are transforming the battery and energy storage industry. Addionics' patented Smart 3D Electrodes technology increases key performance metrics of a battery with any chemistry, increases power and energy density, enhances safety, and extends its lifetime – all while lowering costs.

2022 European Battery Technology Innovation Leadership Award
2022 European Battery Technology Innovation Leadership Award

The company replaces the traditional 2D layered electrode structure with an integrated 3D electrode structure. The smart 3D design has a porous structure, which allows for a higher surface area to support greater loading of active material. This minimizes internal resistance and improves mechanical longevity and thermal stability. Addionics's new scalable metal fabrication process uses AI-powered proprietary software to determine the best 3D structure based on the battery application. The software collects data that helps accelerate and improve product development, optimize processes, and reduce costs related to battery development.

Sujith Unnikrishnan, a Frost & Sullivan senior best practices research analyst, noted, "Addionics focuses on battery physics while competitors focus on battery chemistry to improve battery characteristics. The Smart 3D Electrodes created by Addionics is compatible with any existing or emerging battery chemistry."

Addionics's patented technology and fabrication manufacturing process can be integrated into battery manufacturers' existing manufacturing infrastructure, significantly lowering costs in the battery performance upgrade process. The drop-in solution is compatible with all prevailing battery manufacturing facilities and assembly lines and with different types of battery materials. The company's AI algorithm can fast-track battery development time and improve electrode designs to match various applications and their performance requirements while lowering production costs. The advantages Addionics offers enable manufacturers to build high-performance batteries at a lower cost/kWh.

"The company's technology demonstrates the potential for application in the automotive market and other industries to improve the performance efficiency of electronic devices, medical devices, drones, grid energy storage, IoT and wearable devices, and other industrial applications," added Unnikrishnan. For its strong overall performance, Addionics earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the European Battery Technology industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Tarini Singh
P: +91-9953764546
E: tarini.singh@frost.com

About Addionics

Addionics is transforming battery architecture with Smart 3D Electrodes to create the next step change in battery performance for electric mobility. The company's scalable, cost-effective manufacturing process combined with its AI-based optimization software significantly improves the economics and performance for batteries with any chemistry – existing or emerging. Addionics' technology can also be applied to consumer electronics, stationary energy storage, aviation and defense, and medical devices. To learn more, visit www.addionics.com

Contact:
Gilad Fisher, Marketing Director, Addionics
E: gilad@addionics.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addionics-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-improving-rechargeable-battery-architecture-with-its-smart-3d-electrode-technology-301691075.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

