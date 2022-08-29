U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Addison Group Earns Top Spot on 6 U.S. & Global SIA Largest Staffing Firms in 2022

Addison Group
·2 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addison Group (Addison) is an award-winning professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting services; growing exponentially over the past decade, Addison has proved itself a top contender, earning recognition across industries and by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA).

Addison Group has been highlighted as one of the 2022 Largest Staffing Firms, Largest Finance & Accounting Staffing Firms, Largest IT Staffing Firms, Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms, Largest Office Clerical Staffing Firms in the U.S., and Largest Direct-Hire Staffing Firms Globally, by SIA, a reliable compilation and comprehensive list based on annual revenue generated; this year's report included 225 companies generating revenue of $100 million or more in 2021. This, in tandem with the notoriety of being recognized in six separate staffing categories in the same year, is a spectacular achievement for Addison.

Thomas Moran, CEO of Addison Group, had this to say of the acknowledgments:

"Our teams at Addison Group have been diligent, continually analyzing the market trends, actively listening to our clients, and choosing to be more proactive, whether it be preparing for the imminent great resignation or planning for the post-pandemic recovery. Our recent gains in the market are due to our dedication to finding and developing the best talent when and where the talent is needed most." 

Over the last two decades, Addison has firmly positioned itself as the place to secure expert-level consultancy while maintaining a local consultative business approach dedicated to its people-first culture, even during significant national expansion.

Addison Group, a top talent solutions and consulting company in the U.S., provides industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Addison offers a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. Addison Group has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional and Specialist Search Firms, America's Best Recruiters and Executive Search Firms, and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, SIA Top 100 Staffing Bold Leaders, and Inc. Best 100 Places to Work.

To arrange an interview, contact:

Mindy Konczal 

Media & PR Manager 

MediaRelations@AddisonGroup.com

