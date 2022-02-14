U.S. markets open in 7 hours 20 minutes

Additional information on market announcement “Conclusion of the sale and purchase agreement of Heimon Kala Oy and proposal for a resolution of the general meeting of shareholders without convening a meeting”

PRFoods
  • PRF1T.TL
PRFoods
PRFoods

AS PRFoods published on February 10, 2022 a market announcement regarding the planned transaction on sale of shares in Heimon Kala Oy.

The management board of AS PRFoods wants to draw your attention to the fact that the amount of Heimon Kala Oy net assets and the trend of its changes, which has been presented in Annex 1 of the initial market announcement, is relevant on decision-making concerning the divestment of Heimon Kala Oy shares. Based on the management board’s assessment, the net assets of the company to be sold is 830 thousand euros at the moment of the transaction. In addition, it is important to pay attention to the assessment of the management board presented in the section “Purpose of the transaction and impact on AS PRFoods activities” of the initial market announcement concerning Heimon Kala Oy recent periods’ financial results and on its ability to improve its results in the future.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee




