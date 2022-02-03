3 February 2022

PayPoint Plc (“PayPoint” or the "Company")

Additional Listing

Further to the acquisition by the Company of i-movo Holdings Limited on 24 November 2020 the Company has issued 74,712 ordinary shares of 0.33p each (“Ordinary Shares”) in PayPoint as part of the earn out consideration due under a sale and purchase agreement.

Application has been made to the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities ("Admission"). These new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary share capital of the Company. It is expected that admission will become effective at 08:00 a.m. on 9 February 2022.

Following Admission, the Company will have 68,825,041 Ordinary Shares in issue. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 68,825,041 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

PayPoint plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)1707 600300

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/



