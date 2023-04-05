Additive Manufacturing Market is likely to surpass US$ 183.71 Billion in revenues by 2033, Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research

Global Market Study on Additive Manufacturing: Commercial Revolution to drive the market

New York, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Persistence Market Research, the global Additive Manufacturing Market was value at US$ 21.29 Billion by 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 183.71 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2023 to 2033. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and durable parts in the aerospace and defense industries, growing adoption of additive manufacturing in the healthcare industry, and rising demand for 3D printing in the automotive industry.



Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a process of creating a three-dimensional object by adding layers of material on top of each other. This technology has gained widespread attention in recent years due to its ability to create complex and customized designs quickly and efficiently. The additive manufacturing market has been growing rapidly, driven by advancements in technology and its applications in various industries. In this report, we will analyze the current state and future growth prospects of the additive manufacturing market.

The global additive manufacturing market has been growing steadily over the past few years, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increasing demand for complex and customized products, and cost-effectiveness.

Additive Manufacturing Market Dynamics

Technological Advancements : The ongoing technological advancements in additive manufacturing, including the development of new materials, printers, and software, are driving the growth of the market. These advancements are enabling manufacturers to produce complex, customized products more efficiently and cost-effectively.

Increasing Demand for Customized Products : The growing demand for customized products across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer products, is driving the adoption of additive manufacturing. This technology enables manufacturers to produce unique, one-of-a-kind products with intricate designs that would be difficult or impossible to create using traditional manufacturing techniques.

Cost-Effectiveness : Additive manufacturing is becoming increasingly cost-effective, particularly for small production runs or the creation of prototypes. This is due to the ability to reduce material waste, as well as the ability to manufacture complex designs in a single step.

Regulatory Support : Governments around the world are increasingly recognizing the potential of additive manufacturing and are supporting its growth through funding, research and development, and regulatory frameworks. This is creating a favourable environment for the growth of the market.

Skilled Workforce: The growth of the additive manufacturing market is dependent on the availability of a skilled workforce that is able to operate and maintain the equipment. As the technology continues to evolve and become more widely adopted, the demand for skilled workers is expected to increase.

Segment Analysis

The market is segmented based on technology, material type, application, and geography.

By technology , the market is segmented into powder bed fusion, material extrusion, vat photopolymerization, material jetting, binder jetting, and others.

Material types include plastics, metals, ceramics, and others.

Applications of additive manufacturing include aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, architecture and construction, and others.

Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for additive manufacturing, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The United States is the largest market in North America, owing to the presence of a large number of key players and advanced manufacturing capabilities. Europe and the Asia Pacific are expected to show significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing in various industries.

Competitive insights

Some of the key players in the market include Renishaw Plc, Materialise, Wipro Limited, ANSYS, Inc., Siemens Industry Software Inc., Evonik, Stratasys Ltd., Xerox Corporation, General Electric, AMFG, Optomec, American Additive Manufacturing LLC, Mazak Corporation.

These companies compete on a variety of factors, including product performance and quality, price, customer support, and innovation. To maintain a competitive edge, companies in the market are investing heavily in research and development to develop new and improved products and processes. They are also expanding their offerings through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations.

One of the key trends in the market is the growing focus on sustainability, with companies developing more eco-friendly materials and processes. Another trend is the increasing adoption of additive manufacturing in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and consumer products.

Overall, the additive manufacturing market is expected to continue to grow and evolve, with companies in the market working to stay ahead of the competition by offering innovative solutions and expanding their capabilities.

Recent Developments

In March 2023 , HP Inc. announced the expansion of its 3D printing capabilities with the launch of its new Jet Fusion 540 3D printing solution. The new solution is designed to enable faster and more cost-effective production of high-quality parts and prototypes.

In February 2023 , Stratasys Ltd. announced a partnership with global engineering company ABB to develop new 3D printing solutions for industrial automation and robotics applications.

In January 2023, EOS GmbH unveiled its new EOS M 400-4 metal 3D printing system, which is designed to enable higher productivity and efficiency in the production of large metal parts.

