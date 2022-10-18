U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

Additive Manufacturing Market to be Worth $76.16 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global additive manufacturing market size is estimated to reach USD 76.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of Additive Manufacturing (AM) in industrial applications for enhancing production and shortening the time to market. The growing adoption of three-dimensional printers by the incumbents of automotive, healthcare, and aerospace & defense, among other industries and industry verticals, is also expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

  • AM is gaining traction owing to the ability of the technology to offer accurate and rapid prototyping and optimize time to market

  • Increasing adoption of 3D printers in the healthcare, automotive, and consumer electronics industry verticals is expected to drive the growth of the market

  • Demand for desktop 3D printers is expected to increase over the forecast period as AM continues to gain popularity among hobbyists for domestic, household, and personal purposes and in the education industry for training purposes

  • The prototyping segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to expand its revenue share to over 54% by 2030

  • Although the polymer segment accounted for a revenue share of over 50% in 2021, the metal segment is expected to increase its revenue share and emerge as the dominant segment over the forecast period

  • The growth of Asia Pacific is attributed to continued urbanization, which is prompting incumbents of industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, to opt for AM

Read 250-page full market research report, "Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Printer Type, By Technology, By Software, By Application, By Vertical, By Material, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Additive Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

AM, also referred to as 3D printing, envisages adding successive layers of materials in various 2D shapes and layering these 2D shapes upon one another to form a three-dimensional object. The process is totally different from the subtractive method of production, which envisages grinding out the unnecessary material from a block of material to obtain the desired object. As AM continues to evolve, incumbents of several industries and industry verticals are opting for the process to enhance product design, ensure accuracy and reliability, and shorten the time to market.

Addictive manufacturing is increasingly gaining popularity among hobbyists and innovators. Individuals are using AM for domestic and personal purposes. On the other hand, universities and educational institutes are using AM for conducting technical training. Particularly in developing economies, such as Brazil, South Africa, and India, among others, machining shops are aggressively installing 3D printers, using additive manufacturing materials and filaments, utilizing 3D printer software, and offering related services, such as 3D modeling, as part of their efforts to adopt alternative business models.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of around 35% in 2021 as a result of the extensive adoption of 3D printers for 3D designing, 3D modeling, and 3D manufacturing across several industries and industry verticals across North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific has been gradually emerging as a manufacturing hub owing to the easy availability of all the necessary resources. Apart from an expanding consumer base, the region has also been receiving foreign investments continuously.

However, AM happens to be a capital-intensive technology. At the same time, manufacturers are holding to their misconception about prototyping rather than realizing the advantages associated with AM. The market also lacks the standard process controls and is facing a shortage of skilled workers required for AM. Nevertheless, the initiatives being pursued by various governments to increase awareness and promote the benefits of adopting 3D printers are expected to play a vital role in countering these restraints and driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global additive manufacturing market based on component, printer type, technology, software, application, vertical, material, and region:

Additive Manufacturing Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Additive Manufacturing Market - Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Desktop 3D Printer

  • Industrial 3D Printer

Additive Manufacturing Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Stereolithography

  • Fuse Deposition Modelling

  • Selective Laser Sintering

  • Direct Metal Laser Sintering

  • Polyjet Printing

  • Inkjet Printing

  • Electron Beam Melting

  • Laser Metal Deposition

  • Digital Light Processing

  • Laminated Object Manufacturing

  • Others

Additive Manufacturing Market - Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Design Software

  • Inspection Software

  • Printer Software

  • Scanning Software

Additive Manufacturing Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Prototyping

  • Tooling

  • Functional Parts

Additive Manufacturing Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Industrial Additive Manufacturing

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Healthcare

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Power & Energy

  • Others

  • Desktop Additive Manufacturing

  • Educational Purpose

  • Fashion & Jewelry

  • Objects

  • Dental

  • Food

  • Others

Additive Manufacturing Market - Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • Polymer

  • Metal

  • Ceramic

Additive Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Additive Manufacturing Market

  • Stratasys Ltd.

  • 3D Systems, Inc.

  • 3D Ceram

  • GE Additive

  • HP Inc.

  • Tiertime

  • EnvisionTec, Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

  • Digital Textile Printing Market - The global digital textile printing market size is projected to reach USD 6.65 billion by 2030, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. Digital printing refers to the process of printing a digital image on a variety of substrates materials. Digital textile printing is used to print on a variety of textile materials such as cotton, polyester, silk, nylon, and other synthetic fabrics.

  • 3D Machine Vision Market - The global 3D machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 3.46 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.7% over the forecast period. The ability of 3D machine vision systems to process a large amount of information in a fraction of seconds is a major factor driving the market growth.

  • 3D Imaging Market - The global 3D imaging market size is expected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030. The 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment sector has been gaining momentum as the demand for 3D video games and theatrical films have risen tremendously over the years, acting as one of the key drivers in the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact: 
Sherry James 
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA 
Grand View Research, Inc. 
Phone: 1-415-349-0058 
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com 
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com 
Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/additive-manufacturing-market-to-be-worth-76-16-billion-by-2030---grand-view-research-inc-301652318.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc

