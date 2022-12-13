Additive Manufacturing Software Market to Reach $6.2 Billion Opportunity in 2031 According to New Report by SmarTech Analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis has published a new iteration of a flagship market study, "Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2023". The comprehensive market study indicates that 3D printing software revenues will reach $6.2B in 2031 compared with $1.2B this year.

SmarTech Analysis

The additive manufacturing software market is evolving at a pace now consistent with the printer segment of the last two years and is expected to grow faster than previously projected. The leading trend in the segment powering this expansion is the connecting of key elements of the AM software workflow, now well-defined after years of development, into end-to-end platforms.

For more information on the report, please visit: https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/opportunities-in-additive-manufacturing-software-markets-2023/

About the Report

This report focuses on the future of additive manufacturing software functions, which are centered around process simulation, intelligent design optimization, and additive manufacturing execution systems (MES). It also provides an analysis of the current state of the market showing how AM software is now growing well beyond the somewhat niche-like status it once occupied.

SmarTech's reports on AM software have become adopted across the entire AM industry by companies looking for an off-the-shelf source of detailed market data and forecasts for AM software, with critical insights on leading market sectors and commentary on industry dynamics. Some of the major vendors profiled in this report include: 3D Systems, Autodesk, Stratasys, Materialise, Siemens, GE Additive, Authentise, Markforged, Hexagon, and more.

The report also includes a comprehensive market sizing and ten-year market forecast with breakouts by (1) software tool type, (2) adopting end-user industry, and (3) opportunities for software by additive technology segment for both polymer and metals.

From the Report

There is an almost palpable sense of urgency to deliver on flexible, resilient, and digitally enabled manufacturing heading into 2023 and beyond. Software solutions for additive manufacturing are, therefore, more than ever, the key to ensuring the industry's long-term success.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, numerous entities have released various forms of end-to-end software platforms that seek to integrate key elements of the AM process into a single software environment. Companies such as Stratasys/GrabCAD, GE Additive, and 3D Systems all now offer some form of integrated end-to-end workflow platform.

Additive Manufacturing Software Revenues by Industry, Worldwide, 2019-2031 (Source: SmarTech Analysis)

