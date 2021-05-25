Additive manufacturing: ZEISS evaluates manufacturing methods for the oil and gas industry with Brazilian partners

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

Compact Heat Exchanger made from stainless steel AISI 316L printed in SENAI Innovation Institute for Manufacturing Systems and Laser Processing (Joinville-SC) in a project with UFSC, and PETROBRAS.

Since January 2021, ZEISS has been working with the non-profit, private research and technology organization SENAI (Brazil) and with the energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS, Brazil), which specializes in oil and gas. The aim of the research alliance is to develop and validate methodologies for the manufacturing and qualification of static as well as dynamic critical components for the oil and gas industry within the next two years.

The research focus is on the evaluation of Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) as well as Laser Beam Directed Energy Deposition (DED-LB). Additive manufacturing processes that are already used in the production and repair of components such as valves, flanges and heat exchangers. Of extreme importance for economical production of these parts, according to Dr. Edson Costa Santos, Senior Application Development Manager Additive Manufacturing Process & Control, ZEISS IQS Germany, is "a precise understanding of powder aging and the influence of powder degradation on defects in the final parts."

By using multiscale multitool computed tomography strategies, ZEISS, together with SENAI and PETROBRAS, are applying a scientific and technical approach for rapid parameter development and process stability. As part of the jointly defined roadmap, the research and industrial partners are specifically collaborating on the following:

Selection of high-added value and critical components of the oil and gas industry for on- and off-shore environments;

Raw material (powder) processability, recyclability, traceability, and quality control;

Faster development and optimization of processing parameters for laser-based additive manufacturing of parts by employing a new and robust experimental method;

Application of mechanical, wear, and non-destructive tests (NDTs) on the additively manufactured parts.

By 2023, the international consortium aims to achieve tangible impacts in the Brazilian AM market through intensive results and technology transfer, and to positively change the supply chain of the oil and gas industry in the medium to long term. As the parts needed in this market are often produced locally and on demand, the companies will then also act more sustainably.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 12 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 34,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG (status: 31 March 2021).

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

SENAI Santa Catarina

SENAI is a non-profit private research and technology organization (RTO), developing applied research projects (TRL 3-7) and specialized technological services in the field of advanced robotics, manufacturing systems and laser materials processing for the Brazilian industrial sectors, such as oil & gas, metal mechanics, automotive, aerospace, biomedical, and energy. The SENAI Innovation Institute houses one of the most complete and advanced Laser Materials Processing Centers in Latin America. Cutting edge developments in additive, subtractive, and transformative manufacturing, as well as a laboratorial infrastructure for materials characterization, allow the Institute to actively work on the development of advanced manufacturing. SENAI is predominantly focused on laser-based additive manufacturing, going from concept and design to component fabrication and qualification to address very specific industrial demands.

About PETROBRAS

PETROBRAS is an integrated energy company focused on oil and gas, recognized as a leader in deep and ultra-deep water exploration and production, operating mainly in Brazil. The values of the company are based on respect for life, for people and for the environment; ethics and transparency; market driven; resilience and confidence; and results.

