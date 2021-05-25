U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.25
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    +77.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,710.00
    +53.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.70
    +10.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.98
    -0.09 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    27.99
    -0.05 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2253
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    -0.0440 (-2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    18.84
    +0.44 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4149
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7900
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,087.44
    -1,688.91 (-4.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.97
    +2.24 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.79
    -21.80 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,575.08
    +21.10 (+0.07%)
     

Additive manufacturing: ZEISS evaluates manufacturing methods for the oil and gas industry with Brazilian partners

·5 min read

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

Compact Heat Exchanger made from stainless steel AISI 316L printed in SENAI Innovation Institute for Manufacturing Systems and Laser Processing (Joinville-SC) in a project with UFSC, and PETROBRAS.
Compact Heat Exchanger made from stainless steel AISI 316L printed in SENAI Innovation Institute for Manufacturing Systems and Laser Processing (Joinville-SC) in a project with UFSC, and PETROBRAS.

Since January 2021, ZEISS has been working with the non-profit, private research and technology organization SENAI (Brazil) and with the energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS, Brazil), which specializes in oil and gas. The aim of the research alliance is to develop and validate methodologies for the manufacturing and qualification of static as well as dynamic critical components for the oil and gas industry within the next two years.

The research focus is on the evaluation of Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) as well as Laser Beam Directed Energy Deposition (DED-LB). Additive manufacturing processes that are already used in the production and repair of components such as valves, flanges and heat exchangers. Of extreme importance for economical production of these parts, according to Dr. Edson Costa Santos, Senior Application Development Manager Additive Manufacturing Process & Control, ZEISS IQS Germany, is "a precise understanding of powder aging and the influence of powder degradation on defects in the final parts."

By using multiscale multitool computed tomography strategies, ZEISS, together with SENAI and PETROBRAS, are applying a scientific and technical approach for rapid parameter development and process stability. As part of the jointly defined roadmap, the research and industrial partners are specifically collaborating on the following:

  • Selection of high-added value and critical components of the oil and gas industry for on- and off-shore environments;

  • Raw material (powder) processability, recyclability, traceability, and quality control;

  • Faster development and optimization of processing parameters for laser-based additive manufacturing of parts by employing a new and robust experimental method;

  • Application of mechanical, wear, and non-destructive tests (NDTs) on the additively manufactured parts.

By 2023, the international consortium aims to achieve tangible impacts in the Brazilian AM market through intensive results and technology transfer, and to positively change the supply chain of the oil and gas industry in the medium to long term. As the parts needed in this market are often produced locally and on demand, the companies will then also act more sustainably.

www.zeiss.com/newsroom

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 12 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With over 34,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG (status: 31 March 2021).

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

SENAI Santa Catarina

SENAI is a non-profit private research and technology organization (RTO), developing applied research projects (TRL 3-7) and specialized technological services in the field of advanced robotics, manufacturing systems and laser materials processing for the Brazilian industrial sectors, such as oil & gas, metal mechanics, automotive, aerospace, biomedical, and energy. The SENAI Innovation Institute houses one of the most complete and advanced Laser Materials Processing Centers in Latin America. Cutting edge developments in additive, subtractive, and transformative manufacturing, as well as a laboratorial infrastructure for materials characterization, allow the Institute to actively work on the development of advanced manufacturing. SENAI is predominantly focused on laser-based additive manufacturing, going from concept and design to component fabrication and qualification to address very specific industrial demands.

Website
LinkedIn Profile

About PETROBRAS

PETROBRAS is an integrated energy company focused on oil and gas, recognized as a leader in deep and ultra-deep water exploration and production, operating mainly in Brazil. The values of the company are based on respect for life, for people and for the environment; ethics and transparency; market driven; resilience and confidence; and results.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/additive-manufacturing-zeiss-evaluates-manufacturing-methods-for-the-oil-and-gas-industry-with-brazilian-partners-301299341.html

SOURCE Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • European Equities: Economic Data from Germany and the U.S to Guide the Majors

    After a quiet day on the economic calendar, the German economy is back in focus today. Stats from the U.S will also provide the majors with direction, however.

  • Green Bond Seller Investing in Coal Shows How Tricky ESG Can Be

    (Bloomberg) -- When a South Korean electric utility issued green bonds last year while investing in new coal-fired power plants in Southeast Asia, the mixed environmental messages fueled investor skepticism about sustainability debt that’s only been growing since.Korean issuers have shot up the rankings for green note sales this year with $10.5 billion in deals, the most in Asia after China, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, but the sellers include many companies in emission-intensive industries. Nonprofit firm Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute calculates that more than half of all green bonds from Korea come from “potentially controversial sectors” such as autos, chemicals, power producers and oil and gas, according to founder Ulf Erlandsson.Issuers exaggerating or misrepresenting their environmental credentials in marketing sustainability debt, known as greenwashing, is a risk facing investors around the world. It’s a danger for Korean borrowers because smokestack industries are such a big part of its export-reliant economy. While raising funds via green notes can be a way for companies to transition to more climate-friendly operations, if they mislead on how funds will be used that could make investors more hesitant to buy the debt in the future.“Greenwashing can ruin the Korean green bond market’s reputation and depress the demand for Korean green bonds,” said Christina Ng, senior lead analyst of fixed income at the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis. “This is something, I think, the Korean government is very aware of.”The utility that stirred debate about some of the issues confronting investors was Korea Electric Power Corp., which sold a $500 million green bond last year. The debt deal, whose proceeds were to go to renewable energy projects, attracted more orders than the notes available. But it came while the firm was set to invest in new coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and Vietnam. The green bond proceeds weren’t used for the investment in the plants.That combination “sent wrong signals to the international market,” Hong Jong Ho, a professor at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies, said by phone. “Being a major public company, it’s raising skepticism among global investors over whether South Korea’s green bonds are transparently managed.”A Kepco spokesperson said the company announced last October that it will make a transition to low carbon businesses, and it won’t be funding any new coal projects. For the investment in Vietnam and Indonesia plants, the firm had to consider various elements including its ties to those countries, as well as partnerships with other companies, the spokesperson said.Rising investor scrutiny over Korea’s environmental, social and governance debt has prompted the government to work on releasing a draft of a labeling system, known as a taxonomy, in the next two months to help investors classify green investments, according to the Ministry of Environment.The government unveiled guidelines for green bonds in December, but it lacks binding power. While the rules require borrowers to seek an external review before issuing such notes, getting a post-issuance verification or rating by a second party is voluntary. There’s also a lack of clarity now on who is qualified to be an external reviewer.As investors from private asset-managing firms to public pension funds face mounting pressure to boost sustainability-focused bonds and stocks in their portfolio, the lack of clarity is pushing them to create their own frameworks and screening processes to determine if an asset or project deserves the green label.Seoul-based NH-Amundi Asset Management Co. evaluates green bonds using its own credit research, in addition to external analysis and rating systems, said Han Sooil, chief investment officer of the firm’s fixed-income division. ESG-related information from issuers can often be insufficient, particularly for companies that are not listed, he said.“The Asian green bond market is still evolving, and that means that we can expect changes in investor reaction and regulatory frameworks,” Ng from IEEFA said. “It’s a learning process, sorting through good and bad issuances.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prison Owner Geo Slides Further Into Junk Amid Cash Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Geo Group Inc.’s standing in the credit market took another hit Tuesday, after S&P Global Ratings cut the company’s rating for the second time in two months amid growing U.S. reluctance to use private prisons.S&P cited the increased risk of a distressed debt exchange as it lowered Geo by two notches to CCC+, or seven steps into junk territory. The move follows Geo’s disclosure that it hired financial advisers to assess its options and head off a potential cash crunch.Weakening operating conditions and “unsupportive capital markets” will make it harder for Geo to refinance its debt and make a default more likely, S&P said in a note Tuesday. Geo’s closest maturity is $279 million of bonds that come due in April 2023.The company and some of its lenders are gearing up for discussions about how to restructure its nearly $3 billion debt load. Creditors expect talks to focus on pushing out maturities for Geo’s 2024 term loan or its unsecured 2026 bonds, Bloomberg previously reported. Some of those notes trade for less than 70 cents on the dollar.Read more: Geo Group Lenders Prep for Debt Talks With Prison OperatorManagement has already taken steps to build cash with measures that included drawing down almost all of Geo’s credit line and suspending dividends. The strategy is a strong indicator that a debt exchange is coming, according to S&P.Geo and its main rival CoreCivic Inc. are facing a cash crunch after major banks disclosed plans to stop lending to the industry and as money managers put more emphasis on environmental, social and governance criteria in their investment selection.Both companies are also contending with growing political pressure. The industry suffered a major blow in January, when President Joe Biden ordered the Justice Department not to renew contracts with private prison operators.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Investors Can Gain Crypto Exposure Through Stocks

    Stocks such as RIOT and COIN offer investors crypto exposure without owning BTC directly, according to a panel at Consensus 2021.

  • Lordstown Motors Drops as Earnings Stoke Case for Skepticism

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle company cut its full-year production expectations for its Endurance pickup truck and said it will need outside capital.Shares fell 7.4%, trimming some of their earlier losses but leaving the stock down more than 50% this year. The company’s report prompted analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to cut their price targets.Risks have increased in the wake of the company’s report, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney. He cut Lordstown shares to neutral in April due in part to the additional risks of ramping up production and the increasingly competitive landscape, and both factors are occurring “in a more material way than we had expected.”Among the threats was Ford Motor Co.’s announcement of plans for an electric model of its flagship F-150 pickup “at a very competitive price point,” Delaney said.The results highlighted concern about Lordstown’s ability to meet its financial targets, Delaney said. The company increased its forecast for 2021 operating expenses, citing “Covid-related and industry-wide related issues” as it progresses toward its deadline for the start of production.“We do need additional capital to execute on our plans,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns said in a statement, which forecast that liquidity would dwindle to $50 million to $75 million by year-end from $587 million as of March 31. “We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions.”“I don’t think we’ve ever considered selling the company,” Burns told analysts in response to a question during the company’s earnings call on Monday. “But we are in discussions with a few strategics -- large strategic investors that of course would bring something a lot more than funding.”Without outside capital, said Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, the company’s target for year-end gross cash balance could fall below the minimum needed to run the business at the scale he had anticipated. “While there is some glimmer of strategic value, we believe investors are exposed to outsized company and market risk,” he wrote.Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $8 from $10, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $8 from $12. R.F. Lafferty downgraded the stock to hold from buy. Lordstown has one buy, three hold and three sell ratings with an average price target of $8.69, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The average price target was around $13 at the end of last week.The company is holding an event dubbed “Lordstown Week” at its Lordstown, Ohio, facility during the week of June 21 that it says will showcase its plant, vehicle, technologies and strategy to investors and customers. Goldman’s Delaney expects the event could be a positive catalyst for the company.(Updates share moves and chart. Adds R.F. Lafferty downgrade and updates ratings data.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC CEO Says Bank ‘Not Into Bitcoin’ Due to Concerns Over Volatility: Report

    The CEO of one of Europe's largest banks points to bitcoin's volatility as the primary reason for not pursuing a digital asset trading desk.

  • Gold Erases 2021 Loss With Fed Policy Steady, Bond Yields Ebbing

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased 2021 losses as signs of inflationary pressures stoked growth concerns and Federal Reserve officials assured investors on the outlook for monetary policy.Central bank officials reiterated that they expect transitory rather than lasting price pressures from the U.S. economic rebound, damping speculation around any push to tighten policy. Declines in Treasury yields also underpinned gains in precious metals. Bullion has risen in eight of the past nine sessions.After slumping through the first quarter of 2021, gold is on the way to its biggest monthly gain since July, with a weakening dollar and lower bond rates helping boost demand for the non-interest-bearing metal. Investors are also returning to bullion as a store of value as inflation worries threaten to undercut economic growth. Gold got an extra boost Tuesday as a drop in U.S. home sales added to its appeal as a haven.“You have that slight miss on the U.S. data, and bond yields are creeping lower,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. “That’s helping gold. Gold is just acting as a safe haven today.”Spot gold rose 1% to $1,899.25 an ounce on Tuesday, the highest since early January. The metal is now up slightly for the year after touching a nine-month low in March. Futures for August delivery on the Comex rose 0.7% to settle at $1,900.50 an ounce on the Comex in New York, erasing declines for 2021.Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced on Tuesday.Most major groups in the S&P 500 fell following the home-sales report. Separate figures showed that consumer confidence dropped for the first time this year, with inflation concern and elevated unemployment likely curbing improvement in sentiment.“Gold rallying through $1,900 to its best levels since early January behind a strong bond rally and a teetering dollar has opened the door wide to a re-test of key resistance at $1,960,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slightly lower, giving back some gains after economic data disappoints

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

  • ‘Naive’ Credit-Market Fix in Sweden Dismays $130 Billion Manager

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s latest proposal to reform its illiquid credit market is doomed to fail.That’s the verdict of the head of fixed-income at Alecta, one of the country’s biggest pension managers with $130 billion in assets.The Swedish corporate bond market came to a standstill during a pandemic-induced selloff early last year. More than 30 credit funds were forced to halt redemptions as they fought back the panic that ensued when investors realized just how illiquid their holdings really were. The solution, according to the Swedish financial watchdog, was to let the industry come up with its own fix.But that fix -- the daily publication of aggregate transactions -- won’t do the trick, according to Tony Persson, who oversees Alecta’s bond and currencies portfolio from Stockholm. That’s because the focus on transparency fails to address the underlying issue that the secondary market is simply too shallow to remain liquid during a crisis.“Do I think things will get better now? No, because there is a built-in challenge with a market that has a small turnover in relation to the outstanding stock of bonds,” he said in an interview.“If you think adding post-trade price information solves the Swedish bond market’s inherent challenge, you are at best naive,” he said.With companies as big as Volvo AB and Electrolux AB issuing debt in kronor, Sweden’s failure to address the shortcomings in its credit market could have far-reaching consequences. Many of the country’s largest corporations turn to the vastly more liquid euro or dollar markets when issuing debt, with names like Hennes & Mauritz AB and Ericsson AB shunning the krona market altogether.To be sure, since last year’s meltdown Sweden’s corporate bond market has bounced back thanks in large part to central bank purchases that form part of a pandemic relief program. Most of the issuance has come from a debt-fueled real estate sector, whose bonds now make up more than half the total market. That lopsidedness has prompted some investors to adjust their portfolios to reduce exposure to the bonds.The decision to publish daily trading data was put forward by the Swedish Securities Markets Association. It’s due to take effect no later than July 1, and will be delivered by affiliates of Nordic Trustee.Persson says such “transparency projects” don’t get to the root of the problem.“If you work in such a market, you must adapt your asset management to reality and not base your business model on the belief that it is possible to sell bonds on a large scale in a stressed market,” he said.Jonas Osterlund, head of credit sales at SEB AB in Stockholm, agrees. The effort at transparency “will not improve liquidity,” he said in an interview.He points to Norway, where Nordic Trustee has been publishing pricing data since 2013, without the extra transparency leading to a more liquid market.“The main problem [in Sweden] is that the underlying asset is illiquid but the funds offer daily trading,” he said.Sweden’s financial watchdog has in the meantime acknowledged that more measures might be needed to get the country’s credit market to function better. Next month, the Financial Supervisory Authority is due to present two reports, one on liquidity tools for funds and one on liquidity management in funds, according to Victoria Ericsson, a spokeswoman for the FSA.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Futures firm as tech stocks rise on lower bond yields

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in mega-cap technology-related stocks as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended about 1% higher on Monday after Federal Reserve officials maintained that the U.S. central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy will remain in place, pushing the longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.4% and 1% in premarket trading as the yield on 10-year bond slipped to a fresh two-week low on Tuesday.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Debt Market Sees Private Equity Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, Partners Group and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Corrects name of BC Partners to Partners Group in second graph. Original story published on 20 May)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • Why Amazon-MGM deal is a sign of streaming competition: 'Some will go out of business'

    Amazon reported interest in buying Hollywood giant MGM is good news for the tech giant, and may shake up the streaming industry.

  • Crypto investor-protection talk heats up but lawmakers hope to allow buyers to ‘dogecoin to their heart’s content’

    A recent bout of volatility in the crypto market has helped to reignite a push for increased scrutiny of the nascent digital-asset sector by lawmakers.

  • Stellar Foundation Invests $15M in AirTM to Boost Financial Services in Latin America

    The investment extends the Stellar network's reach into Latin America and aims to improve digital payments across the region.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Kim Kardashian says she's 'not responsible' for labor disputes in lawsuit against her

    A new lawsuit filed by maintenance workers and gardeners claims reality star Kim Kardashian violated labor laws at her Hidden Hills home.

  • After percolating for days, GameStop and AMC finally break out on big day for meme stocks

    The warning signs have been evident for much of May, and Tuesday finally saw huge surges in Reddit's favorite stocks.

  • Suze Orman says your new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.