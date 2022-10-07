U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,642.37
    -102.15 (-2.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,304.90
    -622.04 (-2.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,664.56
    -408.75 (-3.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,706.06
    -46.46 (-2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.36
    +3.91 (+4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    -12.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.42 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9762
    -0.0033 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    +0.0450 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0075 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3200
    +0.2520 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,451.23
    -633.66 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    -11.30 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Additive Masterbatch Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the additive masterbatch market are Clariant AG, Ampacet Corporation, Tosaf Group, Dow Corning Corporation, O’neil Color And Compounding, Plastika Kritis S. A. , PolyOne Corporation, Plastiblends, Polyplast Muller GmbH, RTP Company, Penn Color, Inc.

New York, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Additive Masterbatch Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325426/?utm_source=GNW
, Marval Industries Incorporation., Cabot Corporation, Hubron International Ltd., and Global Colors Group.

The global additive masterbatch market is expected to grow from $3.77 billion in 2021 to $4.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The additive masterbatch market is expected to grow to $5.08 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The additive masterbatch market consists of sales of additive masterbatch by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to inorganic or organic compounds that come from both natural and artificial sources, used to change the original qualities or add new ones to pure plastic.Additive masterbatch can be used as the raw material for creating plastic items directly or in combination with other materials such as wood powder.

When different additives are combined with plastic, different properties emerge, such as increased toughness, effective insulation, improved glossiness, and others.

The main types of additive masterbatch are antimicrobial, antioxidant, flame-retardant, and other types.The antimicrobial additive masterbatch is used as a masterbatch or combined with plastic resins as a compound to control bacteria.

These antimicrobials shield the surface against bacterial deterioration and discoloration. They are used in packaging, automotive, consumer goods, building and construction, agriculture, and other sectors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the additive masterbatch market in 2021. The regions covered in the additive masterbatch market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The additive masterbatch market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides additive masterbatch market statistics, including additive masterbatch industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an additive masterbatch market share, detailed additive masterbatch market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the additive masterbatch industry. This additive masterbatch market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Rapid growth in the packaging industry is expected to propel the growth of the additive masterbatch market.Packaging is the process of covering a product with an informative and protective covering to safeguard the product.

The packaging industry uses the additive masterbatch for packaging food, drugs, medical supplies, cosmetics, and other things.For instance, in October 2020, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), food processing consumes the most packaging (45%), followed by pharmaceuticals (25%), and personal care items (10%).

Therefore, rise in the packaging industry is expected to boost the demand for additive masterbatch during the forecast period.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the additive masterbatch market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing innovative products such as plant-based additive masterbatch, and sustainable additives, to reduce the harmful impact of additive masterbatch on the environment.

For instance, in June 2020, Palsgaard, a Mexico-based full-service emulsifier and stabiliser company, launched a plant-based additive to replace existing PP and PE polymerisation technology.It gives a feasible replacement for typical synthetic formulations based on fossil fuels without sacrificing functionality, performance, or quality.

These plant-based additives are made in entirely carbon-neutral factories help to lower carbon emissions.

In July 2020, PolyOne Corporation, a US-based global manufacturer of specialized polymer materials, acquired Clariant Masterbatch for $1.44 billion. Through this acquisition, PolyOne aims to bring two global leaders together to create a specialty company focused on developing sustainable solutions for their customers. Clariant Masterbatch is a Switzerland-based specialty chemical manufacturing company that produces a wide range of additive masterbatches.

The countries covered in the additive masterbatch market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325426/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock plunges on preliminary Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for AMD after issuing preliminary third-quarter results.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy in October and Hold Forever

    Even if the economy falls into a deep recession, these cash-generating companies are going to be fine.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is arguably one of the most innovative companies in the world. The business is growing rapidly as consumers look to electric vehicles to offset rising gas prices. In this video, I will consider whether the stock is a buy using my beginner-friendly framework for analysis.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Carnival a Buy?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), the world's biggest cruise operator, is an example. Considering this extreme drop, it may be tempting to pick up a few Carnival shares. Carnival had it rough during the early days of the pandemic.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • Why Microsoft Fell Today

    Shares of tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell hard today, down some 4.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Microsoft is considered somewhat defensive by tech standards, so it was rare to see the stock down so much in a day. Last night, AMD pre-announced revenue for its September quarter, which came in far below expectations.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • AMD Misses Sales Estimates By a Mile -- Time to Sell the Stock?

    AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) is the latest semiconductor company to report trouble with the PC (personal computer) market. After more than two years of pandemic-fueled spending on work-from-home equipment, the consumer is getting tapped out on desktop and laptop computers.

  • Why EV Stocks Rivian, Chargepoint, and Lordstown Motors Were Falling Today

    Electric vehicle stocks were getting hit hard today after the monthly jobs report came in stronger than expected for September. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the economy added 263,000 jobs in the last month, slightly more than the 255,000 economists expected. While a strong labor market might sound like good news, it's likely to fuel inflation, which means the Federal Reserve will have to continue raising interest rates.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola

    Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, XPeng and Nikola are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • Will AMD Stock Ever Make a Bottom?

    Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices issued a third-quarter revenue warning Thursday after the close of trading. Let's check on the charts and indicators again. Our last review on September 27 was not encouraging.

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • United Parcel Service, Inc.'s (NYSE:UPS) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 62% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE:UPS ) by estimating...

  • Here's Why Dividend Cuts Are a Risk for Mortgage REITs

    The past two years have been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). First, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the mortgage-backed securities market to freeze, triggering a wave of margin calls. The margin calls caused every mortgage REIT to sell parts of its portfolio at fire-sale prices to raise capital.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    VALE S.A. (VALE) closed the most recent trading day at $14.80, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session.

  • U.S. dollar rises, bitcoin sinks, Tesla and Amazon stocks under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Completes Sale of ILEC Business to Brightspeed

    Lumen (LUMN) closes the sale of ILEC business in 20 states to Brightspeed.