U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.16
    -26.47 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,274.35
    -242.39 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,796.25
    -12.98 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.53
    -11.06 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.72
    -2.21 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.50
    -22.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.1000 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0160 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1300
    +0.7240 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,330.68
    -1,174.24 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.11
    +4.86 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

New Additives to Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells Boost Efficiency, Stability

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)
·3 min read

Scientists From NREL, CU-Boulder, University of Toledo Collaborate on Improved Formula

New Additives to Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells Boost Efficiency, Stability

Researchers were able to fabricate this perovskite solar cell that overcomes problems with stability.
Researchers were able to fabricate this perovskite solar cell that overcomes problems with stability.

Golden, CO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have demonstrated a tin-lead perovskite cell that overcomes problems with stability and improves efficiency. The new cell, a tandem design with two layers of perovskites, measured a 25.5% efficiency.

Perovskites have emerged as a highly efficient material for solar cells, but research continues to make the technology longer lasting.

The new NREL cell retained 80% of its maximum efficiency after 1,500 hours of continuous operation, or more than 62 days.

“This represents an accelerated aging test in the lab,” said Kai Zhu, a senior scientist at NREL and co-author of a new paper detailing the research. “At this tandem efficiency level, the best reported stability in literature is normally several hundred hours.”

Details about the new cell are spelled out in “Carrier control in the Sn-Pb narrow-bandgap perovskites via 2D cation engineering for all-perovskite tandem solar cells with improved efficiency and stability,” which appears in the journal Nature Energy.

Perovskite refers to a crystalline structure rather than to a specific element such as silicon, and the solar cells are made from a chemical solution affixed to a substrate. The two corresponding authors, Kai Zhu and Jinhui Tong, said a tandem perovskite cell, in which two layers are joined to capture slightly different slices of the solar spectrum, can be more than 30% efficient.

The other co-authors from NREL are Qi Jiang (co-first author), Andrew Ferguson, Axel Palmstrom, Ji Hao, Sean Dunfield, Amy Louks, Steven Harvey, Haipeng Lu, Ryan France, Fei Zhang, Mengjin Yang, John Geisz, Matthew Beard, Darius Kuciauskas, and Joseph Berry. Other contributors are from the University of Colorado–Boulder and the University of Toledo.

Many of these researchers demonstrated in a 2019 paper published in the journal Science a tin-lead tandem perovskite cell with an efficiency measured at 23.1%. They compensated for any problems caused by tin by adding the chemical compound guanidinium thiocyanate, which resulted in marked improvements in the structural and optoelectronic properties of the cell. Solar cells create electricity when sunlight triggers the movement of electrons. A longer carrier lifetime associated with the movement improves the efficiency of the cell. The addition of guanidinium thiocyanate bolstered the carrier lifetime from less than 200 nanoseconds (each nanosecond is a billionth of a second) to 1 microsecond (or a millionth of a second).

Improving upon that earlier experiment, the scientists added phenethylammonium iodide along with guanidinium thiocyanate. The improved tin-lead perovskite saw its carrier lifetime increase to about 9 microseconds. The combined additives also reduced the defect density associated with tin oxidation to a level unprecedented for tin-lead perovskites and similar to the values for lead-only perovskites.

The new cell also demonstrated an improvement in the voltage generated, at 2.1142 volts. In comparison, the best certified tandem device registered 2.048 volts.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Solar Energy Technologies Office funded the research.

NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for the Energy Department by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC.

Attachment

CONTACT: Wayne Hicks National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) 303-275-4051 Wayne.Hicks@nrel.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power To Build Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant In Europe; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

    Astra Space shares were falling sharply Monday after the company reported that its first launch for a NASA mission was unsuccessful. Astra Space (ticker: ASTR ) conducted its first launch for NASA’s TROPICS-1 mission on Sunday, but the upper stage of the LV0010 rocket shut down early. “While we had a nominal first stage flight, our upper stage shut down early and we did not deliver the payloads into low Earth orbit,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX pulls another $1.7 billion in funding

    Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX, Elon Musk's privately held rocket company, has pulled another $1.7 billion in equity funding, according to a filing Monday.

  • Duke Energy Florida Recognized as a 'Tree Line USA' Utility for 16th Consecutive Year; More Than 10,900 Free Trees Given Away Since 2017

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 16, 2022 /3BL Media/ – The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Duke Energy Florida for its tree care practices by naming the company a “Tree Line USA” utility for the 16th...

  • Copper’s Outlook Under Threat as Economic Risks Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper is under assault from various risks that threaten to undermine the prospects of the key metal needed to wean the world off of fossil fuels, according to CRU Group’s Vanessa Davidson.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI

  • Biden administration unveils new efficiency standards for home furnaces

    In an effort to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are causing climate change, the Department of Energy on proposed new energy-efficiency standards Monday for residential gas furnaces.

  • Elephant kills woman - then tramples her corpse at funeral

    An elephant trampled a woman to death in India, only to return during her funeral to pull her body off a pyre and trample over her corpse again.

  • Yellowstone flooding takes out bridge, washes out roads

    Major flooding swept away at least one bridge, washed away roads and set off mudslides in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

  • bluebird bio (Finally) Nears Approval. What's Next?

    The gene therapy pioneer may earn approval years after initially teasing investors. It may not be time to celebrate.

  • How Extreme Heat Kills, Sickens, Strains and Ages Us

    When W. Larry Kenney, a professor of physiology at Pennsylvania State University, began studying how extreme heat harms humans, his research focused on workers inside the disaster-stricken Three Mile Island nuclear plant, where temperatures were as high as 165 degrees Fahrenheit. In the decades that followed, Kenney has looked at how heat stress affects a range of people in intense environments: football players, soldiers in protective suits, distance runners in the Sahara. Of late, however, his

  • Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

    Massive floodwaters ravaged Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities Monday, washing out roads and bridges, cutting off electricity and forcing visitors to evacuate parts of the iconic park at the height of summer tourist season. All entrances to Yellowstone were closed due to the deluge, caused by heavy rains and melting snowpack, while park officials ushered tourists out of the most affected areas. There were no immediate reports of injuries, though dozens of stranded campers had to be rescued by raft in south-central Montana.

  • Euro most resilient to climate change, yuan most exposed - Barclays

    Climate change could play out to the advantage of the euro, while China's yuan and the Japanese yen are set to suffer the most without greater efforts to mitigate the effects of global warming, Barclays said in a report. The British bank mapped the effects of climate change on exchange rates, saying rising temperatures and associated economic costs could pose "rising and costly risk, with tangible FX impact". In the bank's most severe scenario, the euro is the outperformer, appreciating 0.5% against the dollar by 2030 and 3.9% on average over the next five decades, with euro zone's trade openness helping soften the economic impact of global warming.

  • Fertilizer prices are soaring – and that’s an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops

    Synthetic fertilizers have greatly enhanced crop yields but they have also contributed to overapplication and serious environmental harm.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Yellowstone National Park Closes Entrances Amid Severe River Flooding

    Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed their entrances to visitors on Monday, June 13, amid severe flooding, rockslides, and mudslides due to “unprecedented” rainfall, the park reported.The park said many roads could remain closed for “an extended period of time.”The US Geological Survey reported on Monday afternoon that the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs, Montana, had increased by nearly six feet in the last 24 hours, and was above the National Weather Service’s flood stage.These videos captured by Twitter user @B1G_PAT near Corwin Springs shows the flooded Yellowstone River. Credit: @B1G_PAT via Storyful

  • WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES CLIMATE SMART CERTIFICATION

    Western Energy Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Western") (TSX: WRG) is pleased to announce that Western is the first drilling and well servicing contractor to become Climate Smart certified by the emissions reduction evaluation firm Radicle Group Inc. As part of Western's journey through Radicle's Climate Smart intensive greenhouse gas ("GHG") inventory training and certification process, the Company has taken on the challenge of documenting, reporting, and creating an action plan to reduce ou

  • Dramatic video shows Montana house collapsing into Yellowstone River after record flooding

    Startling video shows the moment a large waterfront house in Gardiner, Montana, collapsed into the Yellowstone River as the region is battered by historic floods.

  • California's hills struck by wildfire, residents told to leave

    STORY: The so-called Sheep Fire, which erupted on Saturday (June 11) evening in the Angeles National Forest, had burned across some 990 acres of brush and vegetation as of Monday afternoon. The area has been left parched by an ongoing drought plaguing California and much of the U.S. Southwest.The blaze was listed as only 5 percent contained as of Monday morning and the nearly 700 firefighters were hampered by flames burning in dense vegetation and steep terrain, fanned by erratic winds, fire managers said on tracking website InciWeb.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for Wrightwood, a ski town of some 4,500 people at along the Pacific Crest Trail, as well as homes dotted along Highway 2.No casualties had been reported and no structures burned, according to fire managers, but downed power lines were hampering communications.

  • Lioness, alone in a barn for years, rescued with others from abandoned Oklahoma roadside zoo

    For the past few years, "a family member" was feeding and watering the remaining animals.