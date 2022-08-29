U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,027.00
    -32.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,022.00
    -241.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,498.50
    -122.00 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.90
    -16.40 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.92
    +0.86 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.00
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.26 (-1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0950
    +0.0600 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    27.15
    +5.37 (+24.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1709
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4800
    +0.7280 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,928.22
    -25.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.08
    -46.12 (-9.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Addressing a Histamine Intolerance With Intoleran

·3 min read

The Health Brand's Digestive Products Help Process Histamine and Improve Natural DAO Production

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Histamine intolerance is a relatively new medical subject. One of its critical components, the Diamine Oxidase (or DAO) enzyme that helps break down histamine in the body, wasn't even discovered until 1929. Even then, the concept of histamine intolerance wasn't properly outlined until early in the 21st century.

Since then, the condition has received a growing amount of attention. It's already estimated that 1-3% of the global population could be intolerant to the biogenic amine, with that number expected to rise as more research is completed. As with all intolerances, the inability of the body to break down histamine isn't as serious as a food allergy. However, it can lead to a variety of unpleasant symptoms, from headaches and fatigue to nasal congestion, digestive concerns, and abdominal cramping.

Dutch health brand Intoleran has created a two-part response to the issue of histamine intolerance. The company's cozidase supplement includes a combination of key vitamins and minerals that help boost DAO production in the body. Together, copper and zinc as well as vitamins C and B6 work together to stimulate natural DAO production.

In addition, the brand has created a pair of DAO-titled products. Its DAO mini purely contains the DAO enzyme. DAO plus comes with the enzyme as well as vitamin C and quercetin, which aid in lowering histamine levels in the body. In either case, when ingested orally before or while eating foods that are high in histamines, these can help break down the chemical in the digestive tract and avoid symptoms. Cozidase is imminently available in the U.S. (Intoleran is completing the process of entering the North American market) while the pair of DAO products will follow soon afterward.

"We are learning more about histamine intolerance every day," says Intoleran owner Harmen Treep, "Our team of dietician specialists is working hard to ensure that our histamine products provide the same level of relief as any of our other intolerance-focused product lines. As with everything the Intoleran team does, the goal here is simple: we want everyone to enjoy food again without any of the nasty consequences of food intolerances."

About Intoleran: Intoleran was founded in the Netherlands in 2008. The Dutch health brand specializes in creating enzyme-based supplements that address a variety of food intolerances, including lactose, fructose, fructans, galactans, and sucrose. Intoleran products assist the digestive system by helping to properly digest food and, consequently, avoid many of the unpleasant side effects that come from food intolerances. In order to preserve quality and effectiveness, Intoleran only uses ingredients necessary for the effect of the supplements and no unnecessary additives. This allows as many people as possible to use the products without unwanted side effects. Learn more at intoleran.com.

Please direct inquiries to:
Anderson Spaur
(954) 613-7822
343421@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addressing-a-histamine-intolerance-with-intoleran-301613246.html

SOURCE Intoleran

Recommended Stories

  • New research reveals the most nutritious plant-based milk

    Oat and soy milk have become ubiquitous as people swap dairy for a plant-based diet.

  • ECB needs 'significant' rate hike in Sept, Villeroy says

    The European Central Bank (ECB) needs another significant interest rate hike in September and should hit the "neutral" level before the end of the year, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday. The ECB raised rates by 50 basis points to zero in July to fight inflation that is now approaching double-digit territory and another such move is now fully priced in by financial markets. Considered a centrist on the bank's rate-setting Governing Council, Villeroy said that rates should keep rising until the ECB hits the neutral level, which is somewhere between 1% and 2%.

  • 3 Fast-Growing Small-Cap Tech Companies That Look Reasonably Priced

    It's still not too hard to find smaller, high-growth, tech companies that have unique offerings and sport low valuations.

  • Japan's Olympus to sell microscope unit to Bain for $3 billion

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Olympus Corp said on Monday it had agreed to sell its microscope unit to private equity firm Bain Capital for 427.6 billion yen ($3.1 billion), in what would be the Japanese company's biggest divestment yet. The sale of the unit, which also makes industrial endoscopes and x-ray analysers, comes as Olympus speeds the overhaul of its business portfolio, so as to focus solely on medical technology. The unit is to be transferred to Bain on Jan. 4 next year, subject to antitrust regulatory approvals in Japan and abroad.

  • At Jackson Hole, World’s Central Bankers Gauge Economic Risks in Covid’s Wake

    As policy makers meeting in Jackson Hole pledged to bring down inflation, they acknowledged painful trade-offs loom if global tailwinds reverse.

  • Is Columbia Global Technology Growth Z (CMTFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for CMTFX

  • Investors Ramp Up Bets Against Stock Market as Summer Rally Fizzles

    Net short positions against S&P 500 futures have grown in the past couple months, reaching levels not seen in two years.

  • China’s Bad Debt Managers See Profits Tank on Property Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. and China Cinda Asset Management Co., the nation’s two largest state-owned distressed debt funds, reported a slump in first-half profits as credit impairments surged on a deepening property crisis. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils L

  • ‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Global inflation is finally coming off the boil, even if it’s set to remain far too hot for the liking of the world’s central bankers.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlAs

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Carlisle Companies, East West Bancorp, W.W. Grainger and Automatic Data Processing

    Carlisle Companies, East West Bancorp, W.W. Grainger and Automatic Data Processing are part of Zacks Screen of the Week article.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Rally Hopes Crumble as Powell’s Rates Reality Hits Full Force

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally that has bolstered risk assets over the past month was just a blip in a bear market that is likely to worsen from here.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlThat’s

  • Dow in danger of another unanimous selloff as all 30 stocks fall premarket

    All 30 Dow Jones Industrial Average components are falling in premarket trading Monday, as the previous session's 1000+-point plunge, sparked by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, looked set to continue. Dow futures slid 277 points, or 0.9%. The biggest Dow decliner ahead of the open was Dow Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.1% after KeyBanc Capital turned bearish on the chemicals and specialty materials company, citing concerns over "meaningful" commodity exposure and expec

  • Singapore says retail investors 'irrationally oblivious' to crypto risks, plans tougher rules

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore is planning to roll out new regulations that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies at a time when they seem to be "irrationally oblivious" about the risks, its central bank chief said. Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said at an event on Monday that despite warnings and measures, surveys show that consumers are increasingly trading in cryptocurrencies globally, not just in Singapore, attracted by the prospect of sharp price increases. "They seem to be irrationally oblivious about the risks of cryptocurrency trading," he said.

  • This Small-Cap Cancer Technology Company Could Pop With the Right Play

    Let's look at a strategy for Cardiff Oncology, whose shares got snagged in the biotech selloff in early 2022.

  • US Labor Market Powers Ahead Amid Resilient Demand: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The last US jobs report ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting likely showed employers continued to add jobs at a healthy -- albeit more moderate -- pace in August, underscoring the durability and strength of the labor market. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir Fran

  • Hotel Groups Upbeat Despite Concerns About Cooling Demand

    The post-pandemic boom in travel pushed hotel rates to record highs in recent months. Yet rising interest rates and energy costs could endanger the recovery. So far, the CEOs of major hotel groups have been forecasting a sustained boom for their businesses for the rest of this year. But their comments come as warning lights […]

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • September Is Usually a Bad Month For Stocks. This One Could Be Ugly.

    The stock market’s worst month—September—is approaching. First off, the stock market already ripped higher, with both indexes up staging double-digit rallies from their June lows through their August tops. The Fed’s Jerome Powell basically told investors on Friday that there would be no pivot until inflation is tamed.

  • The Fed May Have Just Killed the Nasdaq Bull Market

    NASA readies launch of its SLS mega-rocket, final decisions on latest Covid boosters expected this week, retailers could face slowest holiday sales growth in years, and other news to start your day.