U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,606.00
    +4.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,894.00
    +93.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,013.75
    -21.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.70
    +6.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.85
    +2.36 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.40
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    +0.45 (+2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9822
    +0.0021 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1249
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8100
    +0.0810 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,265.67
    -76.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.65
    -5.78 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,148.38
    +211.17 (+0.81%)
     

Addteq APAC Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Enreap

·2 min read

PUNE, India, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addteq APAC announced its plan to change its corporate name to "Enreap" to enable sharper strategic focus to be a global leader in ALM, DevOps and Digital Services. The name is derived from two powerful components, "en" and "reap". "en" signifies an association that envisions, enhances, enables, energizes, and improves the adjoining part, and "reap" signifies the business value realization for our customers.

Addteq APAC Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Enreap (PRNewsfoto/Addteq APAC)
Addteq APAC Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Enreap (PRNewsfoto/Addteq APAC)

As part of the name change, the company has released a new company logo and launched a new company website at www.enreap.com.

"2022 is a crucial point in the evolution of our organization. Over the past decade, as one of the most trusted partners for Atlassian in India and Southeast Asia, we have served over 300 customers and developed competencies that help organizations achieve enterprise agility with DevOps and ALM. Digital transformation is now an urgent priority for enterprises, as market needs have changed. To address those changing needs, we have expanded our capabilities with new service offerings and partnerships. Our new name re-emphasizes our core value proposition of delivering business value by leveraging technology and domain expertise", said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of Addteq.

Over the past couple of years, Enreap has experienced 35%+ YoY growth and more than doubled its headcount. Along with new service offerings, the company has formed new partnerships with Principals like monday.com, Micro Focus, JetBrains, Planview, and JFrog. Enreap is now working with large-scale enterprises on their transformation initiatives and also helping them set up Offshore Development Centers. It has expanded its operations internationally and set up bases in Singapore and Dubai.

This growth reflects the maturing adoption and optimization of emerging technologies and DevOps & SRE principles in enterprises, and Enreap is committed to helping them ensure the success of their transformation strategies.

About Enreap

Enreap helps customers do DevOps and ALM better. We help clients realize greater returns on their investments in Digital Transformation and Operations. We use frameworks and tools that orchestrate and optimize Software Delivery & IT Projects & Operations to help our clients achieve operational delivery excellence.

Enreap offers services in Consulting, Solution Design and Implementation, Managed Services, and 24x7 Global Tech Support. For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912478/Addteq_APAC.jpg

Media Contact:

Kamini Yadav
kamini.yadav@enreap.com
Marketing Specialist
Enreap

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addteq-apac-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-enreap-301638434.html

SOURCE Addteq APAC

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Oil Jumps as OPEC+ Mulls Biggest Production Cut Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged to trade near $82 a barrel on indications the OPEC+ alliance is considering slashing production by more than 1 million barrels a day to revive plunging prices when it meets this week.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenski

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsO

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • A $1 Trillion Burden Looms For World Borrowers Refinancing Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments and companies around the world are facing unprecedented costs to refinance bonds, a burden that’s set to deepen fissures in debt markets and expose more vulnerabilities among weaker borrowers. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Lates

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Top 12 Data Center Companies in the USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 of the top data center companies in the US. If you want to see some more of the US’s top data center companies, go directly to Top 5 Data Center Companies in the USA. As the world becomes more digital, data growth is accelerating and […]

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    The bears are running rampant on Wall Street. Of the 43 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv that cover Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), 38 of them rate the tech stock as a buy or strong buy. It's not surprising, therefore, that Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target reflects a 47% upside potential.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL), Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) -- fell 6%, 29%, and 3%, respectively, averaging out to a 12.7% decline. The country's most valuable company by market cap -- the only one currently perched above $2 trillion in value -- proved mortal last week.

  • Big selling wave in stocks makes for a buying opportunity, says Baron manager who has 20% of his fund’s assets in Tesla

    Overwhelming bearishness means stocks are reflecting "draconian earnings,” says David Baron of Baron Focused Growth.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

    What's better than a growth stock that's performed well in the past? The answer is easy: A growth stock that should perform well in the future. Here's why they chose Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • China EV Sales: Nio Deliveries Hit Record In Q3 As Tesla Model 3 Rival Kicks Off

    China EV sales: Nio deliveries hit a record in Q3, while Li Auto beat its just-lowered target, both fueled by new models. Xpeng is lagging.