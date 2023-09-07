Addus HomeCare Corporation's (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) has had a rough month with its share price down 12%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Addus HomeCare's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Addus HomeCare is:

8.1% = US$54m ÷ US$666m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Addus HomeCare's Earnings Growth And 8.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Addus HomeCare's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 10%. In spite of this, Addus HomeCare was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 24% in the last five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Addus HomeCare's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Is Addus HomeCare Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Addus HomeCare doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Addus HomeCare has some positive attributes. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

