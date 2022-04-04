U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.25
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,673.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,883.50
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.20
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.32
    +3.05 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.60
    +11.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.18 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3820
    +0.0050 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    20.42
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3110
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6200
    +0.1300 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,016.89
    -381.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.64
    +43.37 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.14
    +3.24 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

ADDvantage Technologies Announces Leadership Changes in Telecommunications Segment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AEY
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Damon Slachter Promoted to President of Triton Datacom; Mike Burch Promoted to President of Nave Communications

CAROLLTON, Texas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today announced leadership changes at its Triton Datacom and Nave Communications business units. The changes include:

  • Damon Slachter was promoted to President of Triton Datacom. Mr. Slachter started his career at Triton Datacom in 2013 and was responsible for building out the eCommerce website and handling related sales. Over the past nine years, he has developed the eCommerce team and moved from Retail Sales Associate to Director of Sales, and Vice President of Sales.

  • Mike Burch was promoted to President of Nave Communications. Mr. Burch began his career with Nave in 2004, advancing through various sales leadership roles. He has helped to build a customer-focused organization, committed to providing the highest-quality and most cost-effective solutions for customers.

  • Reginald Jaramillo Leal, who previously served as President of Telecommunications, overseeing both Triton and Nave, has left the company to pursue other opportunities. Reggie recently completed a Masters in Accounting to go along with his MBA and is interested in changing career paths.

Both Mr. Slachter and Mr. Burch will report to Michael Rutledge, Chief Financial Officer of ADDvantage Technologies.

“When Reggie took over two years ago our Telco division needed a strong Operations and Financial focus to streamline costs, improve efficiencies and finalize the relocation of Nave Communications at Palco Telecom in Huntsville, Alabama, and to finish the relocation of Triton Datacom into its new facilities in Pembroke Park, Florida,” commented Mr. Rutledge. “Since then, both Nave and Triton have grown their revenue and profitability very nicely and we feel that it is now time, with Reggie’s departure, to focus on growing those businesses even more to realize their greater potential. These changes place experienced leadership with ideal skillsets in positions where they can drive maximum value. Mike and Damon have both steadily progressed through their respective organizations, taking on additional responsibility and proving themselves to be outstanding professionals under Reggie’s leadership. We could not be more excited to have Michael and Damon take on the roles of President for their respective business and look forward to the continued growth of Nave and Triton under their leadership. We wish Reggie the best of luck in his new ventures and we thank him for his service to our organization.”

Joe Hart, President and CEO of ADDvantage Technologies also announces that Jimmy Taylor, formerly President of Fulton Technologies Inc., has moved to the position of Chief Marketing Officer-Wireless effective April 1, 2022 and will be responsible for enhancing Customer Relationships, Sales and Marketing on a full-time basis in order to grow the Wireless business even further and maximize the 5G opportunity. Mr. Hart will assume operational responsibilities for Fulton along with his other duties as CEO.

“Jimmy Taylor is a tremendous resource for Fulton and is well known and highly respected across all circles in the Wireless Industry,” added Mr. Hart. “This is a chance for us to take advantage of the 5G window and let Jimmy focus on growing our business with new customers and enhancing our business with our existing customers with a singular focus not distracted by the day-to-day activity of Operations.”

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
aey@haydenir.com



Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • This Chip Stock Trades Like a Commodity—and Its a Buy

    Memory chips are an overlooked part of the semiconductor world. That could be changing—some electric vehicles now use up to $750 worth of memory.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stocks to buy according to Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about the top value stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Joel Greenblatt. Value investors are once again in the limelight as inflation wreaks havoc on the growth […]

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.