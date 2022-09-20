U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.50
    -24.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,935.00
    -182.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,942.25
    -81.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.00
    -11.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    +0.27 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.90
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0053 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5630
    +0.0730 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    26.59
    +0.29 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1422
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6340
    +0.4160 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,132.29
    +320.69 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.65
    +9.82 (+2.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.54
    -29.14 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Addverb USA and ABCO Systems Partner to Offer Advanced Warehouse Automation Solutions for Consumer Goods Industry

·3 min read

Customers can integrate ABCO's storage optimization with Addverb's hardware and software solutions to increase speed and accuracy while maximizing usable warehouse space.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Addverb, a leading automation solutions provider, announced its strategic partnership with ABCO Systems, a full-service distribution solutions provider that specializes in streamlining warehousing operations. This strategic alliance combines Addverb's innovative automation technology with ABCO's storage and material handling equipment systems to offer best-in-class solutions for warehouse and fulfillment operations in consumer goods industries, including e-commerce, grocery, fashion, and lifestyle.

Addverb will supply its advanced robotics technology to ABCO Systems' clients with a focus on optimizing customers' warehousing needs. The range and flexibility of Addverb product solutions will enable ABCO Systems' customers to select the best structure for their specific needs, whether for a fully-automated operation or a system that will work in concert with existing manual processes. The expanded service for new and returning ABCO Systems customers will feature Addverb's robots, including Quadron, Veloce, and Dynamo.

"Addverb has been leading the way in providing a solid suite of robotics and software to augment the supply chain technology space," said Sriram Sridhar, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas at Addverb. "We are thrilled to start on this journey with ABCO to fuse our complementary strengths in solving the crippling labor and efficiency challenges that warehouses across the USA face."

As the demand for faster delivery increases, with many customers desiring same-day or two-hour warehouse-to-door deliveries, companies are seeking micro fulfillment services that enable them to increase their speed and efficiency. By combining Addverb's automation hardware (AMRs and AGVs) and software (WES, WMS, and FMS) with ABCO's warehousing operations and material handling equipment systems, companies can maximize their storage capacity and increase pick speeds without compromising accuracy.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Addverb," said Seth Weisberg, CEO of ABCO Systems. "The partnership between ABCO and Addverb embodies the strategic growth of the industry of logistics and distribution through automation, and we look forward to incorporating Addverb's technology into optimizing solutions for our customers."

Addverb's partnership with ABCO Systems is the latest in a series of alliances formed that expands the deployment of Addverb's cutting-edge mobile robots and integrated software solutions to U.S. warehouses and fulfillment centers.

The companies will demonstrate their integrated solutions at the CSCMP EDGE event, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 18 - 21, 2022. Additionally, ABCO Systems will showcase Addverb's automated product solutions at the company's corporate office showroom in Carlstadt, New Jersey.

About ABCO

ABCO Systems offers design and engineering solutions for automation and storage optimization. Partnering with the highest level of suppliers, ABCO Systems provides customized solutions to meet each customer's unique needs, providing solutions for today's challenges and tomorrow's solutions. ABCO's mission is to be the most trusted material handling solutions provider in the United States and over-deliver for clients, customers, and partners.

About Addverb

Addverb provides smart end-to-end warehouse and industrial automation and logistics solutions. Addverb's fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, in-house system integration services, and software solutions helps improve the performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations.

Addverb's mission is to discover the right automation for a customer's problem, design an appropriate customized solution, deliver the project, and provide dedicated after-sales support. Addverb's headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D facilities are in India, with subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and the United States. Addverb's current 100+ customers include Reliance, Unilever, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, and PAR Pharmaceutical.

Media Contacts:

Megan Alba
345006@email4pr.com 
(949) 264-8557

Helena Swan
345006@email4pr.com

Luke Lee
345006@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addverb-usa-and-abco-systems-partner-to-offer-advanced-warehouse-automation-solutions-for-consumer-goods-industry-301627993.html

SOURCE Addverb

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

    Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to "production hell" four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. Musk's Texas company now is floating ambitious plans to deploy thousands of humanoid robots, known as Tesla Bot or Optimus, within its factories, expanding eventually to millions around the world, according to job postings. Buzz is building within the company as Tesla is having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Growth stocks were an unstoppable force on Wall Street after the end of the Great Recession as historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's easy money policies provided companies with cheap capital to expand their businesses. Since late 2021, however, growth stocks have fallen out of favor, and with the U.S. on the brink of being in an official recession, these former high flyers are having difficulty finding love in the market. In fact, a recession just might have Pinterest making you richer now -- and in the future, too.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    While the stock that jumps to mind for me may not be a popular pick at the moment, Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) does meet the criteria. The company went through some ups and downs in the wireless business over the past couple of years, but its price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3, dividend yield of 6.3%, and strong position in a U.S. wireless market that has just three major players make this a stock with a great balance of value and potential upside. The wireless industry is a competitive business, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all having strong competitive positions at one time or another.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • $80 Oil Could Be Here to Stay. These Stocks Stand to Gain.

    Policy makers are rethinking the price of a barrel so it's high enough to encourage drilling but low enough to keep help drivers.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel

    The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring countries in east Africa; sending it further afield was out of the question, as it required trucking the material more than 600 km from mines in its southwest to Mtwara, the nearest Indian Ocean port.

  • Saudi Aramco Says Global Oil Buffers May Vanish When Demand Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarSaudi Aramco said a lack of investment in

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • Here's how to put an end to 'cord clutter'

    You can finally eliminate the tangled mess of wires that turns your electronics into an eyesore.

  • Netflix 'is in a unique position' with advertisers, says analyst with $325 price target

    Netflix enjoyed yet another upgrade on Wall Street.

  • FedEx earnings preview: Is it the company that’s struggling, or just the world?

    Package-delivery giant FedEx Corp. reports full first-quarter financials on Thursday, as the smoke clears following grim financials issued last week.