Addverb USA and ABCO Systems Partner to Offer Advanced Warehouse Automation Solutions for Consumer Goods Industry

Customers can integrate ABCO's storage optimization with Addverb's hardware and software solutions to increase speed and accuracy while maximizing usable warehouse space.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Addverb , a leading automation solutions provider, announced its strategic partnership with ABCO Systems , a full-service distribution solutions provider that specializes in streamlining warehousing operations. This strategic alliance combines Addverb's innovative automation technology with ABCO's storage and material handling equipment systems to offer best-in-class solutions for warehouse and fulfillment operations in consumer goods industries, including e-commerce, grocery, fashion, and lifestyle.

Addverb will supply its advanced robotics technology to ABCO Systems' clients with a focus on optimizing customers' warehousing needs. The range and flexibility of Addverb product solutions will enable ABCO Systems' customers to select the best structure for their specific needs, whether for a fully-automated operation or a system that will work in concert with existing manual processes. The expanded service for new and returning ABCO Systems customers will feature Addverb's robots, including Quadron, Veloce, and Dynamo.

"Addverb has been leading the way in providing a solid suite of robotics and software to augment the supply chain technology space," said Sriram Sridhar, Chief Revenue Officer, Americas at Addverb. "We are thrilled to start on this journey with ABCO to fuse our complementary strengths in solving the crippling labor and efficiency challenges that warehouses across the USA face."

As the demand for faster delivery increases, with many customers desiring same-day or two-hour warehouse-to-door deliveries, companies are seeking micro fulfillment services that enable them to increase their speed and efficiency. By combining Addverb's automation hardware (AMRs and AGVs) and software (WES, WMS, and FMS) with ABCO's warehousing operations and material handling equipment systems, companies can maximize their storage capacity and increase pick speeds without compromising accuracy.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Addverb," said Seth Weisberg, CEO of ABCO Systems. "The partnership between ABCO and Addverb embodies the strategic growth of the industry of logistics and distribution through automation, and we look forward to incorporating Addverb's technology into optimizing solutions for our customers."

Addverb's partnership with ABCO Systems is the latest in a series of alliances formed that expands the deployment of Addverb's cutting-edge mobile robots and integrated software solutions to U.S. warehouses and fulfillment centers.

The companies will demonstrate their integrated solutions at the CSCMP EDGE event, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 18 - 21, 2022. Additionally, ABCO Systems will showcase Addverb's automated product solutions at the company's corporate office showroom in Carlstadt, New Jersey.

About ABCO

ABCO Systems offers design and engineering solutions for automation and storage optimization. Partnering with the highest level of suppliers, ABCO Systems provides customized solutions to meet each customer's unique needs, providing solutions for today's challenges and tomorrow's solutions. ABCO's mission is to be the most trusted material handling solutions provider in the United States and over-deliver for clients, customers, and partners.

About Addverb

Addverb provides smart end-to-end warehouse and industrial automation and logistics solutions. Addverb's fleet of automated robots, material handling technologies, in-house system integration services, and software solutions helps improve the performance and accuracy of warehouse and factory operations.

Addverb's mission is to discover the right automation for a customer's problem, design an appropriate customized solution, deliver the project, and provide dedicated after-sales support. Addverb's headquarters, manufacturing, and R&D facilities are in India, with subsidiaries in Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and the United States. Addverb's current 100+ customers include Reliance, Unilever, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Johnson & Johnson, and PAR Pharmaceutical.

