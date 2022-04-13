U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

ADEC ESG Solutions Joins CDP as an Accredited Solutions Provider

Adec Innovations
·3 min read

Global sustainability consulting firm ADEC ESG Solutions recognized as accredited resource for helping clients advance leadership on their Sustainability Journey.

Featured Image for ADEC Innovations

Featured Image for ADEC Innovations
Featured Image for ADEC Innovations

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADEC ESG Solutions, an ADEC Innovation and global leader in sustainability solutions that help organizations responsibly grow and operate, announces today its CDP silver Climate Change consultancy partner accreditation for North America, joining a select network of CDP service providers.

CDP is the global non-profit which runs the world's largest environmental disclosure system backed by investors with assets of $110 trillion and used by over 13,000 companies and 1,100 cities, states, and regions around the world. CDP accredits environmental service providers who help support reporting companies in all aspects of their environmental sustainability journey, from climate-related scenario analysis to designing strategies for a water-secure and deforestation-free future.

CDP accredited providers help companies identify gaps in their environmental performance, address these gaps, and identify further opportunities for leadership in the corporate environmental action space.

ADEC ESG Solutions standardizes data management, transparency, and reporting; integrates ESG management into operations and strategic planning; and aligns industry, cross-industry, and public-private goals. A long-standing partner of CDP that supports companies at every phase of their Sustainability Journey, from technical analyses and disclosure to developing and integrating ESG strategies into their businesses, ADEC ESG Solutions uses a unique blend of technical experts, data management tools, and enterprise software to design and deliver ESG solutions for clients of any size across all industries. Offering customized, hands-on support services such as stakeholder engagement on ESG topics, setting feasible targets, developing decarbonization programs, and reshaping how climate-related risk is evaluated, ADEC ESG Solutions provides in-depth technical expertise through the larger lens of a holistic strategic vision of ESG programs.

Paul Robins, Head of Corporate Partnerships, CDP commented, "The addition of ADEC ESG Solutions into our network of accredited solutions providers will bring highly valued expertise to the thousands of companies using CDP to disclose their environmental data, and support them to implement leading actions to manage their risks and reduce their impacts. We are confident that ADEC ESG's capabilities will be useful, and we are glad to accredit them as a valued, high-quality service provider."

"CDP facilitates organizations taking charge on climate-related risks and impacts, from governance structures and risk management all the way to targets and actionable mitigation," said James M. Donovan, Global CEO of ADEC Innovations. "Overlaid with our unique history and understanding of CDP's reporting requirements and questionnaire, our silver Climate Change consultancy accreditation complements our mission to collaborate on innovative sustainability solutions that help organizations responsibly grow and operate as we work toward a new, low-carbon economy."

-

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations' ESG business advances sustainable practices around the world and helps organizations responsibly grow and operate. With a global workforce spanning five continents, ADEC ESG Solutions seamlessly delivers fully-integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management, and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs. Visit adecesg.com to learn more.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Working with more than 590 investors with over $110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources, and protect forests. More than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization disclosed data through CDP in 2021, as well as over 1,100 cities, states, and regions. Visit cdp.net to learn more.

-

Please direct media inquiries to: media@adec-innovations.com

