Adecco Canada Forklift Upskilling Program Aims to Fill 200 Open Positions

·2 min read

Adecco's program upskills and elevates talent into certified, high-demand forklift operators, amid industry shortage

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Adecco Canada, part of the world's leading provider of workforce solutions, today announced the launch of its Forklift Upskilling Program, as part of its goal to fill over 200 currently available forklift operator positions amid an ongoing talent shortage for skilled roles.

Supported by the Adecco Group US Foundation and offered in partnership with Raymond Johnston Equipment, this eight-hour training transforms the general labour workforce into a pipeline for skilled positions. The Forklift Upskilling Program offers candidates the unique opportunity to obtain official certification in the operation of powered industrial trucks at no cost and position themselves to transition into higher paying skilled roles. Many participants are eligible to receive hourly compensation for their training.

"Skills are truly a currency in today's ever-evolving job market," said Janelle Bieler, Head of Adecco Canada. "The Adecco Canada Forklift Upskilling Program reflects our continued commitment to providing candidates with meaningful opportunities to advance their careers."

Bieler added, "With the completion of this program, and all of our upskilling offerings, we strive to equip participants with the skills they need to increase their employability, while also enhancing productivity, engagement and retention for employers. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to place upskilled candidates into these difficult-to-fill roles in a way that also pays dividends to their long-term success and professional goals."

Participants will utilize Raymond Johnston Equipment's tools to combine hands-on practical training with virtual reality (VR) simulations. The program is compliant with Canadian Standard Association's Lift Truck Standards, and those who successfully complete the training will be certified as forklift operators by Raymond Johnston Equipment.

Adecco Canada is seeing high demand for forklift operators. These positions feature a variety of unique benefits and perks, including referral bonuses, flexible shift schedules, pay flexibility and career advancement opportunities.

Candidates who are interested in Adecco Canada's Forklift Upskilling Program can learn more here. Job seekers can apply for Adecco's forklift openings here.

About Adecco Canada 
Adecco is one of the leading and most comprehensive staffing and workforce solutions companies in the country, specializing in search and placement services for temporary and permanent personnel, contingent workforce management, managed services program (MSP) delivery, professional resource augmentation, contractor management and recruitment consulting.

Adecco operates across numerous industry verticals and leverages its specialized divisions to offer recruitment solutions designed to maximize operational efficiencies in the areas of engineering, IT, skilled trades, professional, management and general staffing.

Visit the Adecco Canada website, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @AdeccoCanada and Instagram.

