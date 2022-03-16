U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,278.25
    +16.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,622.00
    +90.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,561.25
    +109.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,972.60
    +7.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.42
    +1.98 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.10
    -9.60 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.83
    -1.94 (-6.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2680
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,445.12
    +569.61 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.74
    +19.47 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

The Adecco Group 2021 Annual Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AHEXF
  • AHEXY

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant To Article 53 LR

ZURICH, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Adecco Group 2021 Annual Report is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.

The Adecco Group Logo
The Adecco Group Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-2021-annual-report-301503403.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c9585.html

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart to hire 200 tech employees as it expands Seattle hub

    The Arkansas-based retail giant's local hiring push is part of an effort to fill 5,000 tech roles at its U.S. and international hubs.

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.

  • Meta is ending its free laundry service for workers, and at least one employee is ticked off.

    As employees of Silicon Valley companies prepare to return to their offices, some are lamenting the loss of certain workplace perks. At least one worker at Meta Platforms Inc. is annoyed at the curtailment of a couple of particular perks — free laundry service and free food. The company, which is the parent of Facebook and Instagram, previously offered a service where it would pick up and drop off employees' laundry at places around its Menlo Park headquarters.

  • Bitcoin’s Hashrate Jumps by 15% While Miner Holdings Drop

    Bitcoin hashrate increased more than 15% in a week as processing power saw a steady rise, however, miners’ selling could be worrisome.

  • Russians' demand for VPNs skyrockets after Meta block

    Instagram access in Russia was cut from Monday in response to Meta's decision last week to allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders". Facebook was already banned over what Moscow said were restrictions on access to Russian media there.

  • How Canada’s crackdown made the case for Bitcoin self-custody

    Many people who own Bitcoin are forgoing the privilege of being their own bank.

  • Why the "Russian Ethereum" Is Trouncing Shiba Inu Right Now

    You know how important Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is when some refer to other cryptocurrencies as the "[fill in the blank] Ethereum." Last year's big winner, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), has fallen close to 30% over the past month. Why is the so-called "Russian Ethereum" trouncing Shiba Inu right now?

  • Amazon Purchase of MGM Gets Green Light in EU

    EU antitrust officials gave a green light to Amazon.com’s proposed $6.5 billion acquisition of movie studio MGM, clearing one hurdle ahead of a deadline for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to decide on the deal.

  • Ukraine offered tool to search billions of faces

    Clearview AI's face-search tech could be used to uncover infiltrators and to identify the dead.

  • Irish watchdog fines Meta 17 million euros for data breach

    Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms after an inquiry into 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in 2018. The country's Data Protection Commissioner said it had found that "Meta Platforms failed to have in place appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data". Ireland regulates Meta and a number of other large U.S. Internet giants because their European Union headquarters are in the country.

  • Ripple proposes S. Korea distinguish between cryptocurrencies for regulatory clarity

    Ripple, a blockchain-based digital payment network, has made a proposal for South Korea to make clear distinctions in cryptocurrencies between payment tokens, utility tokens, and security tokens, in a policy paper released on Tuesday. Read related article: Amid SEC lawsuit, Ripple buys back stock and raises value to US$15B Fast facts Ripple’s policy paper says […]

  • Changelly Pro Exchange Lists Quantum-Resistant Crown Sovereign (CSOV) Cryptocurrency

    Crown Sterling Limited LLC, an encryption and digital asset solutions provider, announces its Crown Sovereign (CSOV) utility token listing on Changelly Pro Exchange on March 14, 2022. Changelly Pro is an instant non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange service, which enables users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

  • Team Bringing Diem Blockchain to Life Confirms $200M Raise, Says Coinbase and More Are Building on Devnet

    Aptos announced the funding round Tuesday and said major crypto brands were already contributing code.

  • Analyst Report: Honeywell International Inc.

    Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz’s firm, Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. The firm operates through four business segments, including aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. In recent years, the firm has made several portfolio changes, including the addition of Intelligrated in 2016, as well as the spins of Garrett Technologies and Resideo in 2018. In 2019, the firm launched Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution that leverages the firm's domain expertise in buildings, airlines, and critical infrastructure.

  • Digital Assets Can Boost Revenue for Sports Teams, PwC Says

    Token sales and metaverse events have the potential to become major revenue streams for teams and leagues.

  • Synopsys' 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Creating a Smart Future Together

    Synopsys released its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report highlighting environment, social, and governance performance.

  • UK's Law Enforcement Agency Calls for Regulation of Crypto Mixing Tech: Report

    The NCA called for regulation of crypto mixing tech as it may be used by criminals to legitimize illegal transactions.

  • Indellient Inc. Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage

    Indellient inc., a leader in cloud transformation, today announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program as a Google Cloud Service Partner.

  • Google Cloud gets more expensive

    Renting cloud infrastructure typically gets cheaper over time, but Google Cloud is bucking this trend today with significant price increases across a number of core services. Operations pricing for Google Cloud's Coldline Storage Class A will double from $0.10 per 10,000 operations to $0.20.

  • Russia Is About to Hack Your Energy Source

    Cyber criminals from Russia or other countries could retaliate and attack the energy infrastructure of the U.S.