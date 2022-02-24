U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,141.50
    -80.50 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,428.00
    -638.00 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,197.00
    -310.50 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.30
    -38.80 (-2.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.75
    +4.65 (+5.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.50
    +29.10 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.45 (+1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1257
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5340
    -0.4460 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,970.70
    -3,122.99 (-8.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    789.02
    -81.35 (-9.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

THE ADECCO GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE IN AKKA TECHNOLOGIES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AHEXF
  • AHEXY

AKKA & Modis combination creates a leading Smart Industry business; Akkodis announced as future global brand

ZURICH, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • The Adecco Group has acquired 59.91 percent of AKKA Technologies shares1 from the Ricci Family Group and SWILUX S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Compagnie Nationale à Portefeuille SA2, bringing its total holding to 64.72 percent3

  • Modis, the Adecco Group's high-tech services business, will be combined with AKKA, a leader in engineering R&D services, to become a leading engineering and digital solutions business in the Smart Industry market

  • Akkodis will become the global brand for the combined business, leveraging the existing value of both brands and providing a clear, distinct brand proposition to customers and colleagues to amplify business development

  • Highly experienced leadership team appointed under the leadership of Jan Gupta, President; Dominique Cerutti appointed Senior Advisor to Jan Gupta and the future Akkodis business unit

  • The Adecco Group's strategic implementation toward high-value, technology-led services is accelerated and the Group's unique solutions ecosystem strengthened

  • Good line of sight on c.70% of 2022's synergy target, corresponding to over €15 million synergies

  • Transaction expected to be margin and EPS accretive in year one4 and EVA positive in year three

  • Mauro Ricci and Jean-Franck Ricci will receive 1,626,772 newly created ordinary shares of Adecco Group AG with a 24 month lock-up period5

  • The Adecco Group will launch a Mandatory Tender Offer for remaining AKKA Technologies securities; completion expected by end H1 2022

Jean-Christophe Deslarzes, Chair of the Adecco Group said: "The completion of the acquisition of a majority holding in AKKA Technologies announced today is of paramount strategic importance to our Group. AKKA and Modis combined will be a global market leader in technology and digital engineering. Its integration accelerates the Group's Future@Work strategic implementation toward high-value and technology-led services. The three Global Business Units - Adecco, LHH and, in the future, Akkodis – will be recognised market leaders, reinforcing the Adecco Group's solutions ecosystem and its unique ability to meet the transformation needs of customers, underpinned by talent."

Alain Dehaze, CEO of the Adecco Group, commented: "We extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues and customers. With the best team in the industry, the future business, Akkodis, is uniquely positioned to meet the rising demand from customers for high-tech experts to scale up their innovation, improve productivity and accelerate digital transformation. We will now begin the integration of AKKA and Modis that will create a Smart Industry leader, delivering significant value for all stakeholders."

FULL PRESS RELEASE

1 The 7,927,487 profit-sharing certificates issued by AKKA Technologies and existing at the time of announcement of the transaction have been cancelled in the meantime.
2 In accordance with the terms as announced 28 July 2021.
3 The Adecco Group acquired 4.81 percent of AKKA's share capital in the market between 18 November 2021 and 14 February 2022.
4 Excluding one-time integration and implementation costs.
5 Agreed terms of €42 per share in cash plus €7 per share value equivalent in Adecco Group AG new ordinary shares.

Contact: The Adecco Group, Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

The Adecco Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Adecco Group)
The Adecco Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Adecco Group)

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753062/Adecco_Group_AKKA_Transaction_Close.pdf
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753054/Akkodis_main_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-completes-acquisition-of-majority-stake-in-akka-technologies-301489058.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Asana's Shares Plunged 23% Today

    A competitor's growth is slowing, which has investors worried that this software-as-a-service company's growth will slow down, too.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese technology stocks resumed Thursday as investors awaited Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s earnings and weighed the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateRussia Attacks Targets Across Ukraine; Biden Vows SanctionsBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back as Punishment for Jumping ShipLeissner Says Lover Blac

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today

    A blockbuster deal has investors excited about the online retailer's crypto-focused investments.

  • Moderna to Post Multi-Fold Jump in Q4 Earnings and Revenue

    Analysts expect Moderna’s earnings to be $8.62 per share when they release Q4 earnings results on Thursday, Feb 24.