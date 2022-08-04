U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,770.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,248.75
    -22.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.01
    +0.35 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    +14.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    +0.22 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0280
    +0.1970 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,105.25
    +175.41 (+0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.00
    +7.26 (+1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,922.28
    +180.38 (+0.65%)
     

The Adecco Group: HALF YEAR REPORT 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AHEXF
  • AHEXY

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

The_Adecco_Group_Logo
The_Adecco_Group_Logo

HALF YEAR Report 2022

The Adecco Group Half Year Report 2022 is now available in the Ad Hoc section of the Group's website, which is directly accessible by clicking here.

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-half-year-report-2022-301599430.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c5698.html

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Democrats at Odds Over EV Tax Credit in Manchin-Schumer Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is pushing for last-minute changes to stringent new electric-vehicle tax-credit limits in her party’s tax and spending deal amid a pressure campaign from the auto industry. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanStabenow’s efforts to tweak the bill’s language risks creating a new

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more than 50%

    Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why an Arkansas town could provide a grim road map for America if car repos blow up

    "They are designed for a default," says Mallory Sanders, a lawyer at Legal Aid of Arkansas in Springdale, of car loans to hourly workers that led to repos in the past two years. "The lawsuits come with a lag."

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 44.64% and 4.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Walmart lays off hundreds of corporate workers amid restructuring plan

    Walmart has decided to lay off hundreds of workers in its corporate offices.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.