U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,153.00
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,748.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,259.00
    -12.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,910.70
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.10
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.70
    +13.30 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.14 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    -1.95 (-8.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3850
    +0.5540 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,878.20
    -337.28 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.65
    +0.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.20
    -18.48 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

The Adecco Group: Q2 22 Results - Market share momentum, solid growth and margin

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AHEXF
  • AHEXY

ZURICH, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues +4% yoy organic TDA, up in all 3 GBUs

  • Strong performance in Adecco APAC +14%, LHH Recruitment Solutions +12%, and Akkodis +14%

  • Investment plan implemented with agility, driving relative revenue growth improvement in Adecco of +400 bps sequentially, in addition to +400 bps improvement in Q1

  • Gross profit +7% organic yoy; Permanent Placement fees +38%

  • Strong gross margin at 21.1%, +100 bps, driven by portfolio shift, positive mix and pricing

  • Solid EBITA margin excl. one-offs of 3.5%, as anticipated, reflecting Adecco's investment plan and moderated contribution from LHH

  • 100% ownership of AKKA; €20 million synergies secured for 2022, anticipating year-end run-rate +€40 million

  • June exit rate 4% and July volumes modestly above Q2 levels

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"The Group made progress this quarter in several important areas - the Akkodis integration is fully on track and the combined business delivered healthy growth, Adecco improved its market share performance and showed some encouraging signs of turnaround in the US, and the LHH Recruitment Solutions business and digital ventures including Ezra and Hired continued to perform strongly. At the same time, it is clear that there is further opportunity for performance improvement to reach our full potential. In my first month as Group CEO I have spent considerable time visiting our markets, engaging with our operations, listening to our clients, and meeting with our people. I am convinced we have excellent businesses and fantastic people across the organisation. Identifying the levers and then executing on them to improve performance is my absolute priority. The Group continues to focus on executing against its strategy, delivering productivity improvements from the investments we have made, and growing our market share by being the partner of choice to our clients and the talent we serve."

The Adecco Group Logo
The Adecco Group Logo

FULL PRESS RELEASE

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Recommended Stories

  • ING Beats Estimates After Unwinding Russia Loan Provisions

    (Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV reported second-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates after freeing up provisions for its shrinking business in Russia. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanNet income of 1.18 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the three months through June compared with expectations for profit of 1.07 billion euros, accor

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Nutrien (NTR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Nutrien (NTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -0.85% and 5.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Medifast (MED) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

    Medifast (MED) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 17.99% and 2%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Michael Saylor Bet Billions on Bitcoin and Lost

    In 2020, MicroStrategy stock was stagnant, and the tech company struggled to compete with software giants. On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced Mr. Saylor would step down as CEO, a position he has held since 1989, amid mounting losses tied to bitcoin. In total, MicroStrategy raised $2.4 billion in debt and loans.

  • SoftBank Raises $22 Billion by Selling Alibaba Derivatives

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. has raised as much as $22 billion in cash through the sale of prepaid forward contracts using Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares, the Financial Times reported, citing filings it has seen.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSoftBank has this year executed the sale of about a third of its Alibaba stake

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 5.94% and 2.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 44.64% and 4.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.