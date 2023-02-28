U.S. markets open in 7 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,926.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,094.00
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.00
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.01
    +0.33 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.71
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0592
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    -0.72 (-3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2048
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2390
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,409.60
    +6.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.26
    -2.15 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,935.11
    +56.45 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

The Adecco Group: Q4 & Full Year 2022 Results

·3 min read

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q4 & Full Year 2022 Results

Winning market share; strong revenue growth and gross margin

The Adecco Group Logo
The Adecco Group Logo

 

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues +13% reported, +5% yoy organic TDA; up in all GBUs

  • Strong return on growth investment plan driving market share gains; relative revenue growth +550 bps in Q4, with improvement of +1,500 bps yoy. France, DACH, APAC and LatAm clearly outperform

  • Strong gross margin of 21.0%, supported by portfolio shift, positive mix, and pricing

  • Robust EBITA margin excl. one-offs of 3.7%; mainly reflecting lower benefit from special items, growth investment, a lower contribution from Adecco US, LHH Recruitment Solutions and accretion from AKKA; productivity +2% qoq

  • Operating income €113 million, reflecting higher amortisation and one-offs, both relating to the AKKA acquisition

  • Basic EPS €0.39; Adjusted EPS €0.76

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues +13% reported, +5% yoy organic TDA ; up in all GBUs

  • Strong gross margin of 21.0%, supported by portfolio shift, positive mix, and pricing

  • Robust EBITA margin excl. one-offs of 3.5%, mainly reflecting lower benefit from special items, growth investment, a moderated contribution from LHH and Adecco US and accretion from AKKA

  • Operating income €547 million, reflecting higher amortisation and one-offs, both relating to the AKKA acquisition

  • Basic EPS €2.05; Adjusted EPS €3.28

  • AKKA delivers EBITA margin and EPS accretion in year 1; ~€25 million synergies realised

  • Healthy 70% cash conversion maintained in investment phase: Cash Flow from Operating Activities €543 million

  • Simplify, Execute, Grow agenda driving positive momentum: Global Sales restructured; Ian Lee appointed to Executive Committee as President, Geographic Regions to ensure local perspectives are represented

  • Proposed dividend per share CHF 2.50, composed of CHF 1.85 gross plus CHF 0.65 from reserves not subject to withholding tax

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"The Group had a strong finish to 2022 as we continued to drive momentum from our investment plan. We achieved excellent growth in Q4, with Adecco significantly outpacing the market. The newly combined Akkodis business performed well, over-delivering on its synergy target for 2022 and tracking on target for synergy capture for 2023. In LHH, our digital coaching business, Ezra, posted strong growth, and our Career Transition business delivered excellent results as the team successfully captures increasing demand amidst an uptick in corporate restructuring driven by the US technology sector.

Gross margins were strong for the quarter. Our Simplify, Execute, Grow agenda is being progressed across the organisation to accelerate implementation of our existing strategy and improve both operational and financial performance. We are very confident we will achieve the planned cost reduction target. Looking ahead, we are laser focused on driving share gains, with enhanced productivity and profitability, across all our business units this year."

Full Press Release
Webcast Details | Media
Webcast Details | Investors & Analysts

Media Contact: Investor Relations, +41 (0)44 878 88 88

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197818/The_Adecco_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-adecco-group-q4--full-year-2022-results-301757174.html

SOURCE The Adecco Group

Recommended Stories

  • Quest for World’s Biggest Diamonds Gives De Beers a Headache

    (Bloomberg) -- To the southeast of the teeming herds of wildlife in the Okavango Delta in Botswana, an offshoot of the Lundin mining dynasty is extending its search for the world’s biggest diamonds.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as

  • Goldman Sachs seen unveiling medium-term goals at investor day

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive David Solomon and his top executives are expected to unveil the company's medium-term financial goals on Tuesday, according to analysts. As it gears up for the second investor day in its 154-year history, the Wall Street powerhouse is expected to provide an update on its medium-term target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) from a current range of 15% to 17%. Investors are awaiting a roadmap to profits for the bank's fintech unit, called Platform Solutions, formed after Goldman lost billions on its foray into consumer banking and reined in its ambitions.

  • German Finance Chief Won’t Bow to Defense Minister’s Cash Appeal

    (Bloomberg) -- German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will only get at most half the extra cash he wants in his budget for next year, according to people involved in the government’s financial planning for 2024.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-

  • Toshiba $15 Billion Deal Leaves Global Funds on Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- The $15 billion buyout of Toshiba Corp. is increasingly looking like a purely Japanese affair as most international buyout firms are poised to drop from the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns t

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • How 16 Cents And A Shift To Real Estate Allowed The Richest Man In The World To Build An Empire Worth Over $200 Billion

    While he’s not as popular as Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk in the U.S., Bernard Arnault doesn’t need to be — he’s the richest person in the world and may have the most unique story amongst his billionaire peers. Arnault, 73, born in France, may be most well-known today for his founding and current leadership of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury goods company, but how he got there involved one French Franc ($0.16 USD), real estate in the French Riviera, and condominiums in Pa

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 8.72% and 2.71%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Snowflake (SNOW) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Snowflake's (SNOW) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect gains from an increasing customer and partner base.

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) Q4 performance is likely to have benefited from improved booking trends, relaxation in COVID-related protocols and fleet expansion efforts.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • JPMorgan Says Prepare to Dump Value Stocks for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year’s strong outperformance in cheaper, so-called value stocks over growth peers is likely to reverse soon as the economic recovery slows, say JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as

  • Viatris' (VTRS) Q4 Earnings In-Line, Revenues Miss Estimates

    Viatris (VTRS) reports in-line Q4 earnings but misses on sales. The company is now looking to reshape its business after selling its biosimilars portfolio.

  • NVDA Stock In Buy Zone As Top Funds Drive AI, Metaverse Demand

    With AI and the metaverse driving demand for Nvidia among top mutual funds, NVDA stock is in buy zone after soaring on earnings.

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.

  • Ready Capital (RC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Ready Capital (RC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.44% and 44.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.