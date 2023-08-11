Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.05

The board of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of September, with investors receiving $0.05 per share. The dividend yield will be 2.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Adeia Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Adeia's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 22.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the company could be paying out more than double what it is earning, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.20. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Adeia has impressed us by growing EPS at 33% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Adeia's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Adeia has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

