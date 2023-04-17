Adeia to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023

Adeia Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) (the "Company"), will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Monday, May 8, 2023, following the close of market. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that same day.



To access the Company's earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial +1 877-451-6152

International callers, please dial +1 201-389-0879

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The Company also suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q1 2023 Earnings Call Webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available at Q1 2023 Earnings Call Webcast until May 22, 2023.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com.

Adeia Investor Contact:

Chris Chaney

ir@adeia.com



