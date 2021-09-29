U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Hyzon Motors, Inc.

·1 min read
MILWAUKEE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Hyzon (NASDAQ:HYZN). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Hyzon may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hyzon-motors-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Hyzon properly disclosed the validity of existing and prospective customer contracts. For example, on September 9, 2021, Hyzon announced that it secured a major new deal for 500 trucks with Shanghai HongYun, but Chinese government records show that Shanghai HongYun was established only three days before Hyzon announced the deal and has no paid-in capital. Similarly, in February 2021, Hyzon announced an agreement to build and supply 1,500 hydrogen powered vehicles for New Zealand's Hiringa Energy, but according to analyst Blue Orca, Hiringa has denied that it is a customer. Reportedly, several Hyzon executives have departed because of misrepresentations about customer contracts.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/hyzon-motors-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

