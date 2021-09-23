U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.87
    +60.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.45
    +557.13 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,040.58
    +143.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.11
    +34.55 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +1.12 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -27.70 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0127 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1490
    +0.3710 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,834.09
    +482.99 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.81
    -7.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Eargo, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Eargo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)
AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/eargo-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Eargo properly disclosed its compliance with Federal law with respect to insurance reimbursement claims Eargo was submitting on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans.

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/eargo-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
3620 East Layton Ave.
Cudahy, WI 53110
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
www.ademilaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ademi-llp-investigates-claims-of-securities-fraud-against-eargo-inc-301384032.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • 24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) rose 61.8% to $16.55 in pre-market trading. The company disclosed that shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) rose 37.4% to $10.15 in pre-market trading following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million. Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) rose 21.3% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Digital Brands Group, last mont

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Salesforce President on changes in the workforce from the 2021 Dreamforce conference

    Bret Taylor, President and Chief Operating Officer at Salesforce, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dreamforce 2021 conference amid the pandemic, Salesforce’s initiatives to create new jobs, supporting businesses, and plans for return to the office.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You?

    You may be able to profit off your pessimism about the health and durability of Social Security. That may be welcome news for young and middle-age adults who are particularly bearish about the future of Social Security. The Nationwide Retirement Institute’s 2021 … Continue reading → The post You May Soon Be Able to Insure Against Social Security Going Bust – But Should You? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid

  • Google files writ against Indian antitrust watchdog following report leak

    Google on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India following the leak of a damning confidential report detailing the watchdog's interim fact-finding in an antitrust probe. The report, which Google has yet to formally receive or review, said the American giant had abused the dominant position of Android in India to illegally hurt competitors in the world’s second-largest internet market. The Indian antitrust watchdog began its probe into Google's alleged abuse of Android in the country two years ago.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Apple Store Workers to Get Bonuses of Up to $1,000 in Rare Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will give store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, a rare move that follows a tumultuous effort to get its retail operations back on track after pandemic shutdowns. Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire Countri

  • White House seeks to address semiconductor chips crisis harming automakers

    The White House will discuss ways to overcome a semiconductor chip supply crisis that is cutting auto production around the world in a new round of meetings with major companies on Thursday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House National Economic Council director will host companies including Detroit's Big Three automakers General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis as well as Apple, Daimler AG, GlobalFoundries, Micron, Microsoft, Samsung, TSMC and others including Intel Corp Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger.

  • U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better

    The U.S. has plenty to improve upon when it comes retirement. While Iceland is rated as the top country for retirement security for the third year in a row, the U.S. dropped to No. 17 in the 2021 Global Retirement Index … Continue reading → The post U.S. Drops in Global Retirement Rankings: These Countries Do It Better appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Iron-Ore Prices Buckle as Evergrande Adds to China Concerns

    The property sector accounts for an estimated 25% of China’s steel demand and investors fear a sharp fall in construction activity.

  • Target to spend $75 million on hiring fewer holiday workers, offering current employees more hours

    Target makes a big change for how it hires people for the holidays amid a shortage in workers.

  • When you should — and shouldn’t — invest in a Roth 401(k)

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you have access to a Roth 401(k) plan at work, consider it. The Roth version of a 401(k) plan is similar to a traditional plan in the sense that it is offered through an employer and allows for higher contribution limits compared with an individual retirement account, or IRA. Similar to a traditional 401(k) plan, there are required minimum distributions that must commence by age 72 (not to be confused with Roth IRAs, which do not require these withdrawals).

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The cloud computing market is a core growth engine of the tech sector. Cloud infrastructure platforms power countless websites, apps, and streaming media services, and also provide companies with extra storage and computing power. Cloud-based software services can also analyze data, help companies make decisions, and enable people to work remotely.

  • China is finally ready to test out its state crude oil reserves

    China is selling its first ever batch of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve tomorrow (Sep. 24). This is the “coming of age of China’s [strategic petroleum reserve],” said Michal Meidan, director of the China energy program at the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies in London. “What’s happening on Friday is a test, the first test, of China’s SPR mechanisms…China has never done an SPR release before.”