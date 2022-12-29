U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,836.50
    +29.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,221.00
    +175.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,889.50
    +116.75 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.80
    +13.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.48
    -1.48 (-1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.33 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8750
    -0.0120 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +0.24 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2041
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1780
    -1.1570 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,611.18
    -51.37 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.95
    -1.17 (-0.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.21
    +0.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

ADENTRA Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

·3 min read

LANGLEY, BC, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") (TSX: ADEN)" is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Bid") to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX or any alternative Canadian trading system.

The notice provides that the Company may, during the period commencing on January 3, 2023 and ending on December 31, 2023, purchase up to 1,735,401 of its common shares ("Shares") in total, being approximately 10% of the Company's Public Float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) based on 22,657,173 issued and outstanding Shares as at December 20, 2022.  The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition.  The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid will be determined by management of the Company.  All Shares will be purchased for cancellation.

Pursuant to TSX policies, the maximum number of Shares that may be purchased in one day pursuant to the Bid will be 11,246, representing 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Shares on the TSX.  In addition, the Company may make, once per week, a block purchase of Shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of the Company, in accordance with TSX policies.

The Board of Directors believes that during the course of the Bid the market price of the Shares may not, from time to time, reflect the underlying value of the Company.  As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board of Directors believes that the purchase of the Shares may be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.  Furthermore, any purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company when the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

Under the Company's current normal course issuer bid that commenced December 31, 2021 and terminates December 30, 2022, the Company was authorized to purchase up to 1,855,938 Shares.  Under that bid, the Company has purchased 1,201,828 Shares through open market purchases at a volume weighted average price of $28.72 per Share during the period from December 31, 2021 to December 20, 2022.

In connection with the Bid, the Company will enter into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker.  The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Shares under the Bid at times when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase Shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.  Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the Bid in accordance with the terms of the ASPP.  Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by the Company in accordance with the rules of the TSX and any applicable alternative Canadian trading system, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP.  The ASPP will be in effect for the term of the Bid.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets.  The Company currently operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.  ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

Website: www.ADENTRAgroup.com

SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c4059.html

Recommended Stories

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Races Higher On Reiterated Buy Rating

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • Here’s the next mega tech stock likely to fall into the bear market’s clutches, according to this chart

    Stock markets would like to just get there without any more meaningful losses, says Navellier and Associate’s chairman and founder Louis Navellier, who adds that “anyone who made bets for a big rally this week is probably folding their tent.” The stock closed at a fresh 52-week low today [Wednesday] as it sliced through key support around $130.

  • Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Buy These 2 Top Stocks and Hold Them Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha's preferred length of time to hold an investment is "forever" -- which is quite a long holding period. It's perfectly fine to consider following Buffett into a couple of his stock positions as long as you're willing to be as patient as he is and refrain from selling for quite some time. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) only accounts for around 0.02% of Buffett's portfolio, but it's a strong example of how and why his investing strategy is successful over time.

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 30 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 2022 killed the cheap money era. Here’s what the next decade has in store

    “I think you occasionally get a turning of the investment and economic age, and we're at one of those now after over a decade of near-zero interest rates,” said George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris.

  • Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 71% Above Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Merck & Co., Inc...

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Veru in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Despite the recent sell-off, you'd still have a solid profit on Veru if you bought the stock nearly three years ago.

  • Top Dividend Stock: MPLX Steals The Show With Jaw-Dropping 9.47% Yield

    Investors looking for sky-high income should consider dividend stock MPLX, which delivers a jaw-dropping 9.47% yield.

  • Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here's the Trade.

    If the stock closes lower today, it will mark Apple's ninth decline in the past 10 sessions. IPhone reports also raise a bit of concern amid Apple's busiest quarter, while unrelenting selling pressure in tech is bound to weigh on the largest company in the U.S. While Apple has held up the best among FAANG stocks when measured from the one-year highs, Apple stock has performed the worst in the group over the past month, down over 14%.

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day.

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • Musk tells Tesla workers not to be 'bothered by stock market craziness'

    In an email sent to staff on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters, Musk said he believes that long term, Tesla will be the most valuable company on earth. He also urged employees to ramp up deliveries at the end of this quarter, after the automaker offered discounts on its vehicles in the United States and China.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are the

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2023

    These stocks won't crumble under the pressure of an economic recession if there is one next year.

  • US Futures Rise After Jobs Data; Dollar Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures gained on Thursday after data showed applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, but remained near historic lows. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar extended declines.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseSouthwest Cancels More Flights as Chaos Shows N