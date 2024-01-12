Assessing the Sustainability of Adentra Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Adentra Inc (HDIUF) recently announced a dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on 2024-01-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Adentra Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Adentra Inc Do?

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers, and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Adentra Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Adentra Inc's Dividend History

Adentra Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2011, earning the title of dividend achiever, which is awarded to companies that have increased their dividend annually for at least the past 13 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Adentra Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Adentra Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.64% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.73%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, Adentra Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 16.10%, which decreased to 12.70% over a five-year period. However, the company's annual dividends per share growth rate over the past decade stands at an impressive 14.90%.

Considering Adentra Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for Adentra Inc stock is approximately 2.98%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one must evaluate the company's payout ratio. Adentra Inc's dividend payout ratio as of 2023-09-30 is 0.21, which suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings for future growth and unexpected downturns. Adentra Inc's profitability rank, which is 9 out of 10, indicates good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income each year over the past decade, enhancing its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Adentra Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 reflects a strong growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a robust revenue model, with an average annual increase of 39.40%, outperforming approximately 95.07% of global competitors. Moreover, Adentra Inc's 3-year EPS growth rate of 70.10% per year on average outperforms approximately 90.6% of global competitors. The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 42.30% also outperforms approximately 93.02% of global competitors, signaling strong future prospects.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Adentra Inc's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, and solid profitability and growth metrics paint a promising picture for value investors. The company's financial health and strategic positioning suggest that it could maintain its dividend achiever status, providing a reliable income stream for shareholders. As investors consider the future of their portfolios, Adentra Inc's dividend sustainability stands as a testament to its enduring value in a volatile market. Will Adentra Inc continue to be a cornerstone for dividend-seeking investors? Only time will tell, but the indicators are certainly encouraging.

