ADESA Simulcast+® Continues to Earn Top Industry Awards

Simulcast+® Wins Automotive News PACE Award

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADESA, a business unit of global wholesale used vehicle digital marketplace operator KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), was named a 2021 Automotive News PACE Award winner for its Simulcast+® technology. The prestigious award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance.

ADESA Horizontal (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)
ADESA Horizontal (PRNewsfoto/KAR Auction Services, Inc.)

"We are thrilled to be named an Automotive News PACE Award winner, and to be featured alongside other industry-leading companies," said Peter Kelly, CEO of KAR Global. "A huge thanks goes to our teams who worked tirelessly on this technology so that our customers can be more successful. We're also grateful to our customers who came along with us on this journey—their feedback has been invaluable as we enhance the platform with powerful new features and tools."

ADESA Simulcast+ is a first-of-its-kind product sealed with rave reviews from customers—some of the world's largest commercial automotive consigners. It simulates the competitive live auction environment in a fully digitized, highly automated, live streaming format. The technology provides buyers and sellers with unprecedented flexibility, expanded access to vehicles outside the local auction market, and empowers sellers to combine vehicles from multiple locations in a single sale. First deployed in April 2020, Simulcast+ conversion and engagement mirrors results from physical auction sales.

The Automotive News PACE Award is the most recent recognition for the innovative platform. Earlier this year, ADESA Simulcast+ won top honors for the TechPoint Pandemic Pivot of the Year Mira Award in the Institutions and Large Enterprises category. The TechPoint Mira Awards honor companies for achievement, discovery and innovation in technology.

ADESA is a leading provider of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles supported by more than 70 vehicle logistics center locations across North America. ADESA's progressive technology, data-driven tools and industry leading customer support are helping make wholesale easy so its OEM, financial institution, rental, fleet, and franchise and independent dealer customers can be more successful. Learn more about ADESA here.

KAR Contacts


Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Jill Trudeau

Mike Eliason

(317) 796-0945

(317) 249-4559

jill.trudeau@karglobal.com

mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services, including the sale of nearly 3.1 million units valued at over $40 billion through our auctions in 2020. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Uruguay, United Kingdom and Europe. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adesa-simulcast-continues-to-earn-top-industry-awards-301394210.html

SOURCE KAR Global

