adesso Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

adesso (ETR:ADN1) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €1.14b (up 27% from FY 2022).

Net income: €3.21m (down 89% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 0.3% (down from 3.2% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €0.49 (down from €4.40 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

adesso EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 3.9%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the IT-Services segment contributing a total revenue of €1.26b (110% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth €935.8m amounted to 82% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings.Explore how ADN1's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.8% growth forecast for the IT industry in Germany.

Performance of the German IT industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of adesso based on 6 different valuation metrics shows it might be undervalued.

