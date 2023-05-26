adesso SE (ETR:ADN1) insiders have significant skin in the game with 53% ownership

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls adesso SE (ETR:ADN1), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 53% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of adesso regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of adesso, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About adesso?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in adesso. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see adesso's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in adesso. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Volker Gruhn (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 27% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Rainer Rudolf is the second largest shareholder owning 16% of common stock, and RDF Familienstiftung holds about 13% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Rainer Rudolf is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 56% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of adesso

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of adesso SE. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a €415m stake in this €787m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 13% stake in adesso. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 13%, of the adesso stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for adesso that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

