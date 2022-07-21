Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta appoints Antoine Jouteau as Chief Executive Officer

Adevinta ASA

Antoine Jouteau

Appointed CEO Adevinta

Oslo and Paris, 21 July 2022 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to appoint Antoine Jouteau as CEO, effective 15 August 2022. Antoine is currently CEO of Adevinta’s leading French marketplace business, leboncoin, and a member of Adevinta’s Executive Leadership team. His appointment follows a comprehensive selection process that considered both internal and external candidates. Antoine will succeed Rolv Erik Ryssdal, who, in February 2022, announced his intention to retire.





“Antoine is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the global marketplaces industry, and an impressive track record of successfully building and scaling local brands. By continuously reinventing and diversifying leboncoin, he has built one of the most visited websites in France, with over 29 million monthly users, and more than doubled revenues and profit during his tenure as CEO,” commented Orla Noonan, Adevinta’s Board Chair. “Antoine is uniquely positioned to accelerate Adevinta’s growth ambitions, given his ability to lead, innovate and execute during a period of rapid consumer change, industry disruption and technological advancement. We are confident that Antoine’s product background and relentless focus on the customer experience makes him the ideal new leader for Adevinta.”





“I am excited by the challenge of leading our continued growth, and creating long-term value for our shareholders, users, business customers, employees and future talent,” said Antoine Jouteau. “With our focus on creating and leveraging innovative technology and capabilities across the group, we are reinventing the way people consume goods and services, by building transactional marketplaces for all generations. I would like to thank the Board for their trust and know that I can rely on the support of all Adevintans, united in our commitment to accelerate the development of the circular economy.”

Antoine joined leboncoin in 2009 as its fifth employee, initially as Director of Business Development, progressing to CEO in 2015. Antoine began his career at TDF, an operator of broadcast and telecom infrastructure networks, after which he spent more than seven years developing the digital business of PagesJaunes, the French Yellow Pages.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal will remain as CEO until 14 August 2022 and will work closely with Antoine to ensure a smooth transition.

“Under Rolv Erik’s leadership, Adevinta has become the world’s leading classifieds business, successfully spinning off Adevinta from Schibsted and leading the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group,” added Orla Noonan. “I speak on behalf of the entire Board when I express my gratitude for his years of service and wish him all the best for the future.”

-end-



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 14 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

