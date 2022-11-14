Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Invitation to the presentation of the Q3 2022 results
Oslo, 14 November 2022 - You are cordially invited to participate in the presentation of Adevinta ASA’s Q3 2022 results on Thursday, 24 November 2022.
Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 24 November 2022 at 07:00 CET
Report for the third quarter of 2022, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.
Presentation of the Quarterly Results
Time: 24 November 2022 at 08:30 CET
The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Antoine Jouteau and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.
The webcast will be available on https://www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eknfdtrf. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.
Dial-in details:
UK: +44 (0) 121 281 8004
USA: +1 718 705 87 96
Norway/Sweden: +46 850 51 00 30
France: +33 1 70 91 87 04
Confirmation password: Adevinta2022Q3
A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.
Contact information:
IR contacts
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com
Media contact
press@adevinta.com
About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.
Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act