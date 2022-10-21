U.S. markets close in 4 hours 40 minutes

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 21 October 2022 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 20 of October 2022 purchased 91,906 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plans at an average share price of NOK 70.8551 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2022 and the first enrollment window in the Hybrid Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2022 which closed in June 2022, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2022.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

-End- 


IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com


About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 12 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***
This notification has been submitted pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


