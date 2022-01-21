U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read

Oslo, 21 January 2022

Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 20 of January 2022 purchased 34,638 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 102.923240 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the fourth enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in September 2021, and based on savings made during October, November and December 2021.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this press release.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s results and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

-End-


IR contact
Marie de Scobiac
Head of Investor Relations
ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com


About Adevinta
Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


