Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 21 January 2022



Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 20 of January 2022 purchased 34,638 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan at an average share price of NOK 102.923240 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the fourth enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2021 which closed in September 2021, and based on savings made during October, November and December 2021.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this press release.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s results and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate two bonus shares for every share bought during the first two quarterly enrolments in 2019. Thereafter, one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

-End-





