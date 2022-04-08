Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Spot Equity Award program

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 April 2022: Adevinta is during the coming days transferring a net amount of 5,600 own shares to employees in connection with its Spot Equity Award plan. 5,972 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 75.877005 on 6 April 2022 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Spot Equity Award program of Adevinta ASA aimed to retain certain key roles.

No primary insiders were included in this release.

- End -

IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 15 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



