Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

·1 min read
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 3 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 25 May 2022 until 2 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 531,859 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.63 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

25 May 2022

83,504

64.7873

5,409,999

27 May 2022

85,373

71.2605

6,083,723

30 May 2022

86,449

74.5015

6,440,580

31 May 2022

86,877

75.8454

6,589,221

01 Jun 2022

95,055

75.6028

7,186,424

02 Jun 2022

94,601

73.1144

6,916,695

Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)

2,171,778

68.0401

147,767,894

Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme

2,703,637

68.9421

186,394,536

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 6,769,387 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

 


Attachment


