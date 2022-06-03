Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 3 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 25 May 2022 until 2 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 531,859 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 72.63 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
25 May 2022
83,504
64.7873
5,409,999
27 May 2022
85,373
71.2605
6,083,723
30 May 2022
86,449
74.5015
6,440,580
31 May 2022
86,877
75.8454
6,589,221
01 Jun 2022
95,055
75.6028
7,186,424
02 Jun 2022
94,601
73.1144
6,916,695
Previously disclosed buybacks
2,171,778
68.0401
147,767,894
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
2,703,637
68.9421
186,394,536
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 6,769,387 own shares, corresponding to 0.55% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
