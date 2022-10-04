U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,730.25
    +40.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,813.00
    +275.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,434.75
    +149.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,738.30
    +23.40 (+1.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.13
    +0.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.90
    +12.90 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.49 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9872
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.10
    -1.52 (-4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7040
    +0.0840 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,825.66
    +626.70 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.42
    +15.06 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 4 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 26 September 2022 until 3 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 309,563 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.49 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

26 Sep 2022

51,570

64.7172

3,337,466

27 Sep 2022

52,542

63.7928

3,351,801

28 Sep 2022

50,451

63.7626

3,216,887

29 Sep 2022

49,935

64.5594

3,223,774

30 Sep 2022

50,881

65.0425

3,309,427

3 Oct 2022

54,184

65.0645

3,525,455

Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)

5,025,804

70.8722

356,189,638

Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme

5,335,367

70.5021

376,154,448







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,754,002 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Investing in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) three years ago would have delivered you a 22% gain

    Thanks in no small measure to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle, it's easy buy a low cost index fund, which should provide...

  • Africa Energy Commences Operations on Block 2B Offshore South Africa

    Africa Energy Corp. (TSXV: AFE) (Nasdaq First North: AEC) ("Africa Energy" or the "Company"), an oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce the arrival of the Island Innovator semi-submersible drilling rig on Block 2B and the commencement of operations on the Gazania‐1 exploration well offshore South Africa. View PDF version.

  • Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) closed the most recent trading day at $14.09, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session.

  • Power rankings: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im top Shriners top 10

    Patrick Cantlay won the Shriners Children's Open in 2017, and five years later he's No. 1 in the power rankings for TPC Summerlin.

  • Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Helping others with one-handed life hacks

    Chiara Beer makes videos to help people who, like her, have to carry out tasks with one hand.

  • Australia vows new plan to stop extinction crisis

    New strategies aim to end Australia's status as "the mammal extinction capital", its government says.

  • Nestle revamps coffee sustainability plan as climate challenges mount

    Food giant Nestle pledged on Tuesday to spend over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion) by 2030 on efforts to source coffee sustainably, more than double its previous pledge, as challenges linked to climate change pose particular risks for the bean. Multinationals are meanwhile facing increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments alike to clean up their global supply chains in the fight against climate change. The European Commission has proposed several laws aimed at preventing and, in the case of forced labour, banning the import and use of products linked to environmental and human rights abuses.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 2.7% on the Market's Up Day

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 2.6% on Monday, which may not seem like very much. According to The Fly, analysts Brandt Montour, Benjamin Chaiken, and Christopher Stathoulopoulos -- of Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Susquehanna, respectively -- all lowered their price targets for Carnival this morning.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • Buffett's designated successor Greg Abel boosts Berkshire stake

    Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed Warren Buffett as Berkshire Hathaway Inc's chief executive, spent more than $68 million on the conglomerate's shares last week, after selling his stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In four regulatory filings, Abel, 60, said that on Sept. 29 he purchased 168 Class A shares of Berkshire, each costing more than $405,000, on behalf of a family trust.

  • Stocks, US Futures Extend Gains in Broad Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia and US equity futures extended their advance as weak US manufacturing data damped bets on the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapThe MSCI Asia

  • Wall Street Capitulation Calls Get Ever Harder as Stocks Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- After a furious spate of retail selling unseen since December 2018 and beaten-down risk appetite, all the ingredients were in place heading into the big stock rebound Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Sin

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Ray Dalio No Longer Thinks ‘Cash Is Trash’

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has changed his mind, saying he no longer thinks “cash is trash” and that the short-term interest rate is “now about right.”Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Sin

  • Tesla's cost of delivery a 'growing pain,' analyst says

    Oppenheimer Sr. Research Analyst Colin Rusch joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss third-quarter production for Tesla, vehicle deliveries, inflationary pressures, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for the automotive company.

  • Why Intel Stock Zoomed Almost 5% Higher on Monday

    Incumbent chip maker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a banner victim of this year's tech stock sell-off, had an unusually good Monday. The company's shares rose by almost 5% on the day, due in part to a general rebound of tech titles generally and chip makers specifically, and partly due to a looming divestment. After market hours on Friday, Intel's assisted- and autonomous-driving tech unit Mobileye filed a prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO).