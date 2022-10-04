Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 4 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 26 September 2022 until 3 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 309,563 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 64.49 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
26 Sep 2022
51,570
64.7172
3,337,466
27 Sep 2022
52,542
63.7928
3,351,801
28 Sep 2022
50,451
63.7626
3,216,887
29 Sep 2022
49,935
64.5594
3,223,774
30 Sep 2022
50,881
65.0425
3,309,427
3 Oct 2022
54,184
65.0645
3,525,455
Previously disclosed buybacks
5,025,804
70.8722
356,189,638
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
5,335,367
70.5021
376,154,448
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,754,002 own shares, corresponding to 0.71% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment