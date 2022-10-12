U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,629.25
    +30.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,475.00
    +209.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,959.50
    +114.50 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,713.50
    +16.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.69
    +0.34 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.70
    -5.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0032 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1690
    +0.3700 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,166.00
    +65.15 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.84
    +3.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 12 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 4 October 2022 until 11 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 360,016 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.15 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

4 Oct 2022

55,975

73.0702

4,090,104

5 Oct 2022

58,657

75.1723

4,409,382

6 Oct 2022

59,631

73.2635

4,368,776

7 Oct 2022

61,141

70.8849

4,333,974

10 Oct 2022

61,710

67.6744

4,176,187

11 Oct 2022

62,902

67.3537

4,236,682

Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)

5,335,367

70.5021

376,154,448

Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme

5,695,383

70.5430

401,769,553







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,114,018 own shares, corresponding to 0.74% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


