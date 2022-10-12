Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA
Oslo, 12 October 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022
Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023
Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)
From 4 October 2022 until 11 October 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 360,016 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 71.15 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
4 Oct 2022
55,975
73.0702
4,090,104
5 Oct 2022
58,657
75.1723
4,409,382
6 Oct 2022
59,631
73.2635
4,368,776
7 Oct 2022
61,141
70.8849
4,333,974
10 Oct 2022
61,710
67.6744
4,176,187
11 Oct 2022
62,902
67.3537
4,236,682
Previously disclosed buybacks
5,335,367
70.5021
376,154,448
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
5,695,383
70.5430
401,769,553
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 9,114,018 own shares, corresponding to 0.74% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment