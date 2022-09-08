U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 8 September 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was resumed: 30 August 2022

Duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 30 June 2023

Remaining size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 1,778,756 shares (full size announced in April 2022 - up to 6,000,000 shares)

From 31 August 2022 until 7 September 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 242,202 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 79.23 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

31 Aug 2022

38,117

78.6546

2,998,077

01 Sep 2022

40,748

79.6559

3,245,819

02 Sep 2022

40,623

79.9324

3,247,094

05 Sep 2022

40,952

78.0462

3,196,148

06 Sep 2022

41,008

80.5334

3,302,514

07 Sep 2022

40,754

78.5217

3,200,073

Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)

4,256,288

69.7613

296,924,258

Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme

4,498,490

70.2711

316,113,983







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,331,859 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


