Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, second tranche of buy-back programme completed

Adevinta ASA
·2 min read
Adevinta ASA
Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 29 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the announced duration of the buy-back programme, the second tranche is completed, with a total of 4,221,244 shares bought back.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 22 June 2022 until 28 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 420,198 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.05 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

22 Jun 2022

86,155

70.294

6,056,180

23 Jun 2022

85,404

70.3292

6,006,395

24 Jun 2022

83,595

73.7261

6,163,133

27 Jun 2022

83,249

76.8222

6,395,371

28 Jun 2022

81,795

74.2707

6,074,972

Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)

3,801,046

69.3239

263,503,216

Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme

4,221,244

69.6949

294,199,268







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,283,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


