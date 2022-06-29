Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, second tranche of buy-back programme completed
Oslo, 29 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the announced duration of the buy-back programme, the second tranche is completed, with a total of 4,221,244 shares bought back.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 22 June 2022 until 28 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 420,198 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.05 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
Date
Aggregated volume
Weighted average
Total transaction
22 Jun 2022
86,155
70.294
6,056,180
23 Jun 2022
85,404
70.3292
6,006,395
24 Jun 2022
83,595
73.7261
6,163,133
27 Jun 2022
83,249
76.8222
6,395,371
28 Jun 2022
81,795
74.2707
6,074,972
Previously disclosed buybacks
3,801,046
69.3239
263,503,216
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
4,221,244
69.6949
294,199,268
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,283,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment