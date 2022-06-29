Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares, second tranche of buy-back programme completed

Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 29 June 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA. Following the announced duration of the buy-back programme, the second tranche is completed, with a total of 4,221,244 shares bought back.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 22 June 2022 until 28 June 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 420,198 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 73.05 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 22 Jun 2022 86,155 70.294 6,056,180 23 Jun 2022 85,404 70.3292 6,006,395 24 Jun 2022 83,595 73.7261 6,163,133 27 Jun 2022 83,249 76.8222 6,395,371 28 Jun 2022 81,795 74.2707 6,074,972 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 3,801,046 69.3239 263,503,216 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 4,221,244 69.6949 294,199,268

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 8,283,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.68% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment



